Irregular work rosters fail to meet daycare schedules

Getting four-year-old Sophia Windsor to childcare every week takes a bit of "juggling" for her mother Janece Windsor. Zizi Averill

AT AGE four, Sophia Windsor's timetable already dominates her family's life.

With three days a week in an early childcare centre locked in, Sophia's mother Janece Windsor said it took "lots of juggling" to manage it with her and her husband Barry's mining work schedule.

Despite Mr Windsor being on a 'lifestyle' roster, she said it was still a pretty hard roster to work around.

"It's only two weekends a month," he said.

When he first began he was on a 'seven and seven' roster, however now he's moved to a roster that more suits his family.

For many in the mining industry, Mr Windsor said there was limited choice on how their roster worked and this could cause headaches for families on a strict weekly daycare schedule.

"It depends on where you work," he said.

It's this slightly erratic timetable that often means four-year-old Sophia is sent to childcare, even when her parents are home. It's frustrating for the family with four kids to have to pay for unneeded childcare days as a result of their irregular work timetable.

Ms Windsor said "in an emergency" she could organise an extra day at her centre. Otherwise she might have to hire her "back up" babysitter.

She said she was lucky she could usually work around her daughter's childcare roster. Running a business from home she knows she has flexibility in her work but Ms Windsor said she felt sorry for the many parents who did not have this luxury

"I have constantly thought of getting a normal job, but this is far easier for me to work around with everything that happens in my family."