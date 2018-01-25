Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Irishman among the first to buy land at popular development

FRESH START: Mark McAleer originally hails from Northern Ireland and is about to start building his new home in Ripley Valley.
FRESH START: Mark McAleer originally hails from Northern Ireland and is about to start building his new home in Ripley Valley.

RIPLEY might be a long way from the Emerald Isle but it's about to become home sweet home for one Irish native.

Mark McAleer was among the first to buy land in the popular residential estate Ripley Valley being developed by Slatterley.

Although Mark lives in Brisbane's CBD suburb of Toowoong, he's looking forward to the lifestyle shift as he prepares to build his first home.

"I saw the design that I wanted and I was looking at other blocks but the site costs were going to be quite significant," Mark said. "Then the builder recommended Ripley Valley.

"From an investment perspective, I reckon the house is going to have great resale value, if and when I decide to move on.

"Ripley Valley is an exciting, up-and-coming development and to me that's where the future is," Mark said.

It will take less than a year before Mark can move into his new home.

Developer Slatterley has just announced stage one of their 820-lot estate has also finished and the first titles are expected to be issued soon.

Construction on the main entrance to Ripley Valley will start next month and is expected to be finished about June.

Topics:  property property development ripley valley

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

Toddler critical after near-drowning

Toddler critical after near-drowning

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl is in hospital following a reported near-drowning in a backyard swimming pool yesterday.

Singles can foster too, says solo carer

Martin Taylor is a foster carer.

All you need is love

Ipswich ice cream parlour has Australia Day licked

Ben Ungermann is opening his ice cream shop in partnership with brother Danny with the help of family, dad Roland (left), mum Emerence, and 'Oma' Elisabeth.

Ben Ungermann is almost ready to open the doors of his new business

'Sadistic' thug struck pregnant wife's stomach with hammer

File picture

Judge's harsh words for brutal and sadistic domestic violence thug

Local Partners

REALISTIC SELLER WILL MEET MARKET

4 Siffleet Street, Bellbird Park 4300

House 4 2 2 AUCTION...

Make no mistake our vendors are not testing the market and our instructions are crystal clear, we are selling at Auction! Set to exchange hands for the first time...

OUR VENDOR IS NOT TESTING THE MARKET!

8 Mark Winter Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 2 1 Auction 9/2/18

Our vendors have given us very clear instructions, this property must be sold at Auction on 09/02/2018. A change of circumstances for our sellers has presented a...

MUST SELL!

9 Black Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

This low maintenance, brick home is the perfect way to crack into the market as a first home owner, or an ideal way to add to your investment portfolio if you are...

Owner Committed Elsewhere....MUST SELL!!!

14 Hickey Court, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 6 2 6 Under Contract!

Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, taking in the impressive views and surrounded by exclusive homes, this immaculately presented residence is perfect for...

AMAZING ACREAGE LIFESTYLE, READY TO BUILD ON!

23 Funk Road, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity in ... $163,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the Warrego Highway...

Freshly Renovated in Blue Chip Location

35 Long Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

Perfectly situated in the ever popular Rangeville only minutes from Picnic Point is this wonderful opportunity to capitalise on a home with endless potential. All...

TOTALLY AFFORDABLE ON 1050 M2 BLOCK IN RIPLEY

440 Ripley Road, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 1 $319,000 Neg

If you need room for a shed, park the caravan or anything else off the road then this property is well worth a look. There’s even heaps of room in the back yard...

BIGGER THAN THE REST &amp; FULLY LOADED WITH EXTRAS!

35 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Compare this feature packed family home to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the homes size, quality features but most importantly...

GET INTO THE MARKET

17 Jacaranda Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is your chance to buy into the real estate market. An entry level property for either the first home owner or investor alike. - Generous bedrooms - Large...

5 BEDROOM MASTERPIECE ON POTENTIALLY SUB-DIVIDABLE 6099M2 BLOCK

36 Winland Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 7 $869,000

This stunning executive family home in the prestigious Paradise Heights Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be...

Five high-profile sites in a row

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0682.JPG

Major development opportunity in town centre

Landmark year for region

Sunshine Coast enters $10billion period of generational change

Two city properties to be resumed for intersection upgrades

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

Work is for pedestrian crossings and a road connection

HOUSING CRISIS: Council flags 'concerning' trend

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

Special committee to pressure State, Federal governments