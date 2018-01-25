Irishman among the first to buy land at popular development

FRESH START: Mark McAleer originally hails from Northern Ireland and is about to start building his new home in Ripley Valley.

FRESH START: Mark McAleer originally hails from Northern Ireland and is about to start building his new home in Ripley Valley.

RIPLEY might be a long way from the Emerald Isle but it's about to become home sweet home for one Irish native.

Mark McAleer was among the first to buy land in the popular residential estate Ripley Valley being developed by Slatterley.

Although Mark lives in Brisbane's CBD suburb of Toowoong, he's looking forward to the lifestyle shift as he prepares to build his first home.

"I saw the design that I wanted and I was looking at other blocks but the site costs were going to be quite significant," Mark said. "Then the builder recommended Ripley Valley.

"From an investment perspective, I reckon the house is going to have great resale value, if and when I decide to move on.

"Ripley Valley is an exciting, up-and-coming development and to me that's where the future is," Mark said.

It will take less than a year before Mark can move into his new home.

Developer Slatterley has just announced stage one of their 820-lot estate has also finished and the first titles are expected to be issued soon.

Construction on the main entrance to Ripley Valley will start next month and is expected to be finished about June.