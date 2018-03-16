Irish tenant paints townhouse red (and green)

Jim Everist in his rental after a disgruntled tenant vandalised the property. Picture: Annette Dew

A LANDLORD has been left seeing red after a horror tenant vandalised his house by "destroying" it with paint.

Owner Jim Everist, who spends most of his time in the Thai capital Bangkok, returned to Australia last week to evict a man who had been privately renting his two-­bedroom townhouse at Lutwyche, in Brisbane's inner north.

Instead, he found it empty and covered in garishly ­coloured paint.

"He's a painter by living, but you wouldn't want to get him to paint anything - judging by what he's done here," Mr Everist.

"He's just trying to do as much damage (as he can) in a short time, I guess."

The owner had privately leased the property to the Irish national, who moved in on January 13.

Mr Everist had previously made strides to evict him after he was owed thousands in unpaid rent.

"He didn't pay any bond, he didn't pay rent, and he's painted the whole joint tangerine and turquoise… on the tiles, the carpet the light switches, the light fittings," he said.

Mr Everist had just repainted and refloored the two-bedroom townhouse ­before the tenant moved in, and said the renovations were now a waste of money.

It's just the latest infamous incident linked to Irish nationals living in Australia, following a six-week crime spree by a group of travellers.

The Irish scammers caused havoc in southeast Queensland, and are suspected of orchestrating rips-offs that have cost victims thousands of dollars.

Police are aware of 12 ­offences since January believed to be linked to the group.

Four are wanted by police, while 20 others, who are believed to be involved in the offences, have freely left the country.

A Queensland police spokeswoman confirmed the wilful damage incident at the Lutwyche property was being investigated.

But she said there was no information to suggest the incident was linked to the offences committed by the Irish travellers.

Damage at the rental property