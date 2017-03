There will be a distinctly Irish feel tonight's International Cafe event at the Masonic Hall.

Irish Hooley will entertain the audience of the Ipswich Multicultural Projects event, which promotes multiculturalism in Ipswich.

The evening, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will also feature a two-course Irish-themed meal.

The Masonic Hall is on the corner of Nicholas and Roderick sts.

For more information phone 0414 703 842.