Irish lass returns to Studio 188 to unveil new album

IRISH singer songwriter Aine Tyrell looks forward to returning to Ipswich this month where she will perform songs from her sophomore album, Return to the Sea.

It's been two years since she was in Ipswich but fans will be able to catch her at Studio 188 on Saturday, February 16.

Aine's journey to write and record her second album was anything but conventional.

The Australian-based artist returned to her homeland where she teamed up with long-time producer Mark Stanley to visit front bars, old churches, remote islands and other homely nooks and crannies to record her 10 new tracks.

"We got nine out of the 10 tracks in Ireland," she said while driving through Tasmania for her interview.

"We wanted to get it right, and we did.

"We really wanted to push each other's creativity.

"There's nothing better than being able to rediscover and revisit your work.

"We didn't want to just make an album of 10 songs. We wanted to share stories, and I feel we have done that."

KIND WORDS: Singer Aine Tyrell was full of praise for the city of Ipswich. Contributed

Aine said she hoped the lyrics and meanings of her songs would cause people to stop and think about their actions.

"Return to the Sea is about standing in power, owning your own skin and making sense of the shared responsibility we have as humans.

"The album embraces stories that have inspired me to do more than just sit and hope for change: It is my call to arms.

"Many observations between Australia and Ireland are scattered throughout the tracks but the one common thread is that together we can rise in strength when one human experience can mirror and then shape our collective understanding and action."

Like many songwriters, Aine is ready to jot down her ideas when creativity hits.

"I love to sit down and write but sometimes you can't do that," she said.

"So what I do is voice memos. I have been listening to them while driving through Tasmania.

"Although I will write something down on a piece of paper, like a receipt, if I need to."

While music is in her blood, Aine admits she still gets a little nervous before she heads on stage.

"I still control my nerves well but I think if you are nervous, it shows you care," she said.

"I don't let the nerves stop me from what I am doing: I transform that energy into something beautiful so I can go up on stage."

Aine will be take to the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $25 or $72 for a table of four.

Phone 3810 6100 or log onto www.studio188.com.au to book.