Irish dancing and illusion combine for one magical show

Celtic Illusion will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Thursday, April 18

A BLEND of modern Irish dance, magic and grand illusion is coming to the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Featuring a cast of champion and internationally-acclaimed dancers, Celtic Illusion offers some of the fastest tap dancers in the world.

The cast have returned to Australia for a limited tour, with Ipswich being one of their stops.

The show features new choreography, magic, heart-racing music and a sensory experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The show is led by Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, including the very role Flately originally performed himself.

Now, Street is Celtic Illusion's director, producer, choreographer and lead dancer.

"Celtic Illusion showcases a stellar cast of dancers, including performers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance," Street said.

"Audiences will be impressed by some of the fastest tap dancing in the world, not to mention an incredible soundtrack composed by a stellar team including Angela Little, who co-composed Baz Luhrman's film Australia, as well as Steve Skinner, who has arranged and produced for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent."

Lead dancer Georgia May has been with the show for six years and loves entertaining the crowds.

"When you say Irish dancing and magic together it does sound a little weird, but when you see the show you se they go hand in hand perfectly," she said.

Celtic Illusion takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $74.90 for adults, $69.90 for concession and $64.90 for children.

Book online at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.