An Ipswich man was chased down by the owner of an ashtray he stole from a back patio setting.
News

Irate stolen ashtray owner tracks down offender

Ross Irby
18th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
AN IPSWICH court has heard how a thief quickly regretted his actions after being pursued by the irate owner of a stolen ashtray.

In a case of natural justice, an Ipswich court has heard how a man ran for it after stealing the ashtray from an outdoor table at Wulkuraka on November 23.

The homeowner gave chase, getting into her car before eventually tracking down the offender.

A remorseful Rewiri Waat Peihopa handed back the loot.

Peihopa, 22, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to stealing and trespassing.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police received a call at 8am about a male entering a yard and running off with an ashtray.

The woman told officers she was inside and saw a male on her patio.

She followed him in a car to Wulkuraka train station and he returned the ashtray to her.

When arrested Peihopa told police he had a verbal argument with his brother so grabbed his tobacco and left.

He said he wanted “a dumper” when he looked over a fence and saw the ashtray on a table.

The woman began yelling at him as he ran off.

Peihopa was fined $200 with no conviction recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

