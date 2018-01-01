Iranians 'free to criticise govt'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said citizens are free to criticise the government, but it "will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society”.

IRANIAN President Hassan Rouhani has said citizens are "absolutely free to criticise the government”, on the fourth day of nationwide protests.

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated against the Islamic republic's unelected clerical elite, a weak economy and Iranian foreign policy in the region.

They chanted support for political prisoners.

"The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society,” Mr Rouhani said.

"People are absolutely free to criticise the government and protest, but their protests should be in such a way as to improve the situation in the country.”

In an attempt to buy time, the government scrapped plans to raise fuel prices, agreed to increase cash payments to poor people and pledged 830,000 new jobs this year.

The Iranian president also acknowledged the public's worries extended beyond the economy to corruption allegations and government transparency.

Iranian authorities temporarily blocked mobile phone access to Instagram and the messaging app Telegram to "maintain peace” amid anti-government protests, state TV reports.

The reported move to stifle internet access drew a rebuke from Donald Trump, who has regularly vilified Iran's leadership.

He assailed the clampdown with a tweet: "Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good!”

At least two people were killed on Saturday in the country's biggest protests since 2009.

Many of the demonstrations have been started and promoted using Telegram.

Iran's interior minister, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazil, said authorities would respond to the "spreading of violence, fear and terror”.

As the Iranian government stepped up efforts to clamp down on the demonstrations, Donald Trump tweeted: "Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!”

Pavel Durov, Telegram's chief executive, confirmed access to the app had been restricted.

He tweeted: "Iranian authorities are blocking access to Telegram for the majority of Iranians after our public refusal to shut down [one of the main channels] and other peacefully protesting channels.”

The company did agree to close one channel on Saturday after Iranian authorities claimed people were using it to incite violence.

Iranian state news website Irib News quoted an unnamed source as saying: "With a decision by the Supreme National Security Council, activities of Telegram and Instagram are temporarily limited.”

Facebook, which owns Instagram, is yet to respond to the shutdown.

Protests began on Thursday and had included tens of thousands of people, although they appeared to have died down on Sunday.

The initial clashes were over economic difficulties, rising food prices and alleged corruption among the elite, but there were also demands for the country's unelected supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to resign.

- Ben Kentish, The Independent