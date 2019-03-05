300kg ‘Hulk’ superfight revealed

A human giant dubbed the "Iranian Hulk" could finally make his MMA debut after being challenged by his Brazilian counterpart.

Sajad Gharibi has become a social media sensation due his enormous physique.

Standing 6'2" tall, Gharibi, 27, weighs in at a whopping 178kg and has amassed 430,000 followers on Instagram.

The volunteer soldier who once pledged to help the fight against ISIS, has become a cult figure on Instagram where he regularly posts about his weightlifting, The Sun reports.

And the big Iranian has been looking to cash in on his fame and enter the Octagon but has struggled to find an opponent.

But his prayers look to have been answered by none other than Romario dos Santos Alves - who is known as the "Brazilian Hulk".

Dos Santos Alves, who says he can bulk up to 120kg this year, has proposed a fight which would see 300kg of Hulks come face to face in an MMA superfight.

Romario was a scrawny security man until he hit the gym and with the aid of injections is the proud owner of biceps measuring a staggering 25 inches.

The Brazilian Hulk had no intention of getting it on with his Iranian counterpart.

But the South American has now posted a message on social media calling out Gharibi.

He said: "I'm going to go up to 120kg and I'm going to give a message to you, the Iranian Hulk, who is challenging me.

"I'm going to go up to 120 kilos and you're going to go down to 120kg.

"I'm going to rip off your head."

The Brazilian Hulk's challenge comes after a superfight showdown between Gharibi and British terror Martyn Ford were first linked to a showdown in 2019.

The tribal tattooed freak has transformed himself from a skinny wannabe cricket star to bodybuilder - and at 6-foot-8 and 143kg he left the world salivating over a potential showdown with the Iranian Hulk after announcing his decision to forge a Mixed Martial Arts career in November.

After signing up for Polish MMA organisation Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), Ford was set to take to the cage opposite Iranian ace Gharibi, but nothing has eventuated.

Meanwhile, news.com.au reported in 2015 how dos Santos Alves had risked his life by pumping a cocktail of oil, painkillers and alcohol into his biceps.

The married dad-of-one says his experiences of using synthetic injections became so extreme that he was even scheduled to have his arms amputated.

"If you take it once there will definitely be a second time - it's addictive," Romario told Getty.

"I remember the doctor told me that they would need to amputate both arms - they said everything in there, all my muscles, were rock.

"I want other people to see the dangers, I could have died all because I wanted bigger muscles. It's just not worth it."

Romario's biceps had swollen to an incredible 25 inches when he ended up in hospital.

"I was hospitalised in a clinic and my wife was six months pregnant - it was just me and her, no friends or family," he says.

"I decided to fix my ways and I never again wanted to take any drugs. We went through a really hard time and almost starved."

The filler was causing Romario constant pain, and he almost suffered kidney failure due to the toxins in the oil. He was at one point told by a doctor that his only course of action would be to have his arms amputated.

"My wife was crying when I left at 5am to go to the hospital for the procedure," he says.

"I remember the doctor told me that they would need to amputate both arms. They said everything in there, all my muscles, were rock. It was either that or cut all of my muscles out.

"And then thank God the doctor told me that they did not have to amputate - they could instead remove the rocks which had formed in my arms."

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk