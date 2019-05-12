Ipswich's young recruits benefit from 'wake-up call'

Ipswich Eagles centre Hayden Carthew-Zimmer looks for support during Saturday's win over Gympie at Limestone Park.

AUSSIE RULES: As one of Ipswich's younger brigade this season, Hayden Carthew-Zimmer knows he has a vital role to play.

However, after booting three goals in Ipswich's third victory of the QFA Division 3 season, Carthew-Zimmer also knows never to underestimate your opposition.

Against a competition newcomer with one victory from their first three clashes, the Eagles expected to win comfortably at Limestone Park.

However, Gympie provided a major challenge, refusing to let Ipswich get away.

The Eagles finally won 17.12-114 to 14.6-90, rebounding from their first loss to competition leaders Wynnum a week before. However, it was far from easy going on Saturday.

"It's good to have a close game,'' Carthew-Zimmer said.

"It (losing to Wynnum) was a good wake-up call for the team. You're not always going to have a comfortable win.

"Gympie is in the other half (of the league) so for them to come out and play footy was a good learning curve for us as well.''

Ipswich Eagles football Toby McCullagh gets heavily involved in Saturday's QFA Division 3 clash with Gympie at Limestone Park. Rob Williams

Carthew-Zimmer, who turns 21 in a fortnight, has been at the Eagles for a year and a half after moving up from the Gold Coast. His previous clubs included Carrara and Broadbeach.

The cabinet maker been playing in the centre for Ipswich after joining the club through good mate Jack Boston.

After only leading by seven points at quarter-time on Saturday, the Eagles rallied to extend that to 58-39 at halftime and 90-72 heading into the final quarter.

Jarrod Prakelt was Ipswich's top goal kicker with five.

Carthew-Zimmer said Ipswich's advantage was using its home field to advantage.

"When we spread it across the field, they sort of had nothing. They ran out of legs in the last quarter,'' he said.

An Ipswich Eagles player tackles his Gympie opponent. Rob Williams

After sharing in Ipswich's third win from four games, Carthew-Zimmer said it was "steady as she goes''.

"The easier matches are always good for confidence and whatnot but in saying that, we have got to win those hard games,'' he said.

The Eagles Reserves earlier secured their second win of the season by beat Gympie 110-44 at Limestone Park.

The Eagles women also won their evening clash 18-1 over Sandgate.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 17.12-114 def Gympie 14.6-90 at Limestone Park.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 17.8-110 def Gympie 7.2-44.