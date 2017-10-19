Ipswich's wet week continues

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

PACK a brolly Ipswich, the showers that have been hanging around since the weekend are here to stay.

The Bureau of Meteorology's current forecast suggests we won't see an end to the current conditions until at least late next week.

There have already been light showers across Ipswich this morning, and there could be more to come later this afternoon, with patches of cloud hanging around the south-east corner.

Rainfall totals over the next week should not exceed a few millimetres of rain each day.

The city is headed for a maximum temperature of 26 today.