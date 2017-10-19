Ipswich's wet week continues

PACK a brolly Ipswich, the showers that have been hanging around since the weekend are here to stay.
The Bureau of Meteorology's current forecast suggests we won't see an end to the current conditions until at least late next week.
There have already been light showers across Ipswich this morning, and there could be more to come later this afternoon, with patches of cloud hanging around the south-east corner.
Rainfall totals over the next week should not exceed a few millimetres of rain each day.
The city is headed for a maximum temperature of 26 today.