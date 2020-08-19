Ipswich’s unique bubble house hits market for the first time

IT’S one of the most unique homes in the country and now it’s up for sale for the very first time.

Architect Graham Birchall designed what is known as the Bubble House during his final year of university.

That’s when he decided to put the theory into practice and build this one of a kind home in Karalee.

“I started it on Father’s Day in ‘83. I did it on weekends and finished it on Father’s Day in 93,” he said.

“Then we used it as a weekender and then probably about 2005 we actually moved in permanently and I took the architecture practice in here as well.”

79 Elanora Way, Karalee, Qld 4306

He said the decision to put it on the market after all these years wasn’t an easy one.

“Grandkids came along and they live about an hour and a half from here and we decided to live closer,” he said.

Since making the decision to sell he’s been contacted by potential buyers from as far away as Melbourne, Sydney, and even France.

The home is made up of 11 domes, 20 rooms an more than 1,050sq m of floor space over three levels.

The domes range from 4m to 8m in diameter.

A traditional boat builder and carpenter crafted the kitchen, complete with all the curves.

79 Elanora Way, Karalee, Qld 4306

It’s also fitted with remote iris circular shutters to provide privacy, function and form.

“We invented the blinds that go over the windows,” Mr Birchall said.

“I remember I couldn’t quite get it to work and it was Sunday night at 10 o’clock and I knew NASA had put something on the Mars Rover that acted similar, so I rang NASA up.

“I said ‘What did you do?’ and we had a chat.

“He said I’ll send you some drawings. Four days later I received some drawings. In the end they didn’t help, but it was just amazing they even answered the phone.”

79 Elanora Way, Karalee, Qld 4306

First National Real Estate agent Helene Shephard said the buyer would be someone who wanted a home that changes the way they live.

“There was an opportunity to go to auction, however auction is something that doesn’t have as much warmth and as much connection to the home and the sellers and the buyers as I would like,” she said.

“I know representing Mr Birchall that his heart and soul and his life are attached to this beautiful structure.

“My job is to make sure we find the buyer who respects that and understands that and will hold it in their heart the same as he does, which is why we’re selling by expression of interest.”