Ipswich's top NAPLAN schools revealed

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Ipswich have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Ipswich region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School got an average NAPLAN score of 5071 - the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary schools was St Peters Lutheran College Springfield where the average result was 4943 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Westside Christian College where the schoolwide average score was 4854.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School was Ipswich's top performing high school. There Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5968.

The second best performing high school was Ipswich Grammar School where the average score was 5953, while the third best performing school was Westside Christian College where the average score was 5801.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.

About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year.

NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Ipswich's top 10 performing primary schools:

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 5071 points

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield 4943 points

Westside Christian College: 4854 points

Ipswich Grammar School: 4821 points

The Springfield Anglican College: 4820 points

Lowood State School: 4691 points

St Mary's Primary School (Ipswich): 4653 points

West Moreton Anglican College: 4650 points

Springfield Central State School: 4635 points

Kalbar State School: 4623 points

Ipswich's top 10 performing high schools:

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 5968 points

Ipswich Grammar School: 5953 points

Westside Christian College: 5801 points

The Springfield Anglican College: 5736 points

West Moreton Anglican College: 5632 points

St Peter Claver College: 5523 points

Springfield Central State High School: 5520 points

St Mary's College, Ipswich: 5518 points

St Edmund's College: 5439 points

Faith Lutheran College: 5341 points