Rooftops
Ipswich’s top five booming suburbs revealed

Paige Ashby
23rd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
IPSWICH’S top five booming suburbs have been revealed with Spring Mountain coming in at number one.

The statistics were released in Ipswich City Council’s Planning and Regulatory Services Quarterly Report Card for the final quarter of last year.

In that time, Spring Mountain welcomed 138 new dwelling and 394 new residents.

Redbank Plains was the second hotspot with 94 new dwellings and more than 230 new residents.

There were 62 new dwellings in Ripley with 172 new residents, 55 new dwellings and 176 new residents in Deebing Heights and almost 50 new dwellings and 144 new residents in South Ripley.

Overall, Ipswich welcomed 1,830 new residents in the final quarter of 2019, along with 675 new dwellings.

More than 400 lots were created and 320 were approved.

