Ipswich’s top creative talent set to tour region

Mayor Teresa Harding and Cr Andrew Fechner with Best of Show winner Jason McNamara.

THE top entrants from this year’s Ipswich Art Awards will soon showcase their outstanding talents to the Greater Ipswich community.

Ipswich City Council confirmed this week that both multiple pieces from the annual show are set to feature in a touring satellite exhibition.

Among the line-up will include pieces by Jason McNamara, who was named Best of the Show, along with other notable artists such as Zanskar Ianusi, Jean Giarola and Kirsty O’Brien.

Councillor Andrew Fechner said this year’s awards proved to be bigger and better than ever, with the total nine winners announced at the exhibition’s sold-out opening in May.

More than 2600 works were reportedly submitted by local artists.

“The 2021 Ipswich Art Awards were incredibly well supported by the creative community,” Cr Fechner said.

Samantha Littley of Queensland Art Gallery and Brisbane-based art dealer Bruce Heiser were tasked with the difficult responsibility of determining who would be crowned winner.

Stan by Jason McNamara appeared to outdo all other entries.

Cr Fechner said the awards had expanded to include a wider variety of artists.

“This year featured a number of ‘firsts’, with three new categories including three-dimensional, mixed media, and new media,” Cr Fechner said.

The touring exhibit will reportedly visit Springfield and Rosewood over coming weeks.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the calibre of work entered in the 2021 Ipswich Art Awards reflected the city’s outstanding creative talents.

“The Ipswich Art Awards are designed to provide a platform for engagement, recognition and professional development for our wonderful variety of local artists,” Cr Harding said.

“The touring collection speaks for itself, with beautiful entries across painting, printmaking, three dimensions and more on display.”

The satellite tour will visit Rosewood Library from 3 to 10 June 2021 and Springfield Central Library from 12 to 18 June 2021.

IPSWICH ART AWARD 2021 WINNERS

Best of Show: Stan by Jason McNamara.

New Media: Camira Chorus by Zanskar Ianusi.

Watercolour: After the Storm by Jean Giarola

Mixed Media: Ribbon Palms on Creek Street, Silkstone by Kirsty O’Brien

Painting: Bundamba Ten Pin by Marty Scanlan

Photography: Solitude by Grant Quinn

Three Dimension: Water Dragon by Catherine Anderson

Printmaking: Memories of Home by Chenaya Bancroft-Davis

Drawing and Pastel: Artist Kitchen by Annamaria Mays