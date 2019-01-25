Menu
Health

Ipswich's top baby names for 2018

Carly Morrissey
by
25th Jan 2019 10:10 AM
KRISTY Kelly and her husband Shane used an app much like Tinder to decide what to call their second child.

The both swiped right for Henry, which was also one of the top baby names for Ipswich in 2018.

"It was the only name we agreed on," Mrs Kelly said.

The couple downloaded the app which allowed each parent to swipe left to reject or right to chose a name they liked and if their pick matched their partners the app let them both know.

"It was the only name we both swiped right on."

 

Ipswich top baby names graphic
Little Henry Kelly was born eight weeks ago at the Mater in Brisbane weighing 3.4 kilograms, he is a brother to William, 9.

Mrs Kelly said since she named her son she's met a lot of people that have also named their son's the same name.

"We didn't even know any Henry's. We do like more classic names."

Recently the top baby names for Ipswich in 2018 were revealed.

For the girls Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Olivia, Grace, Ella, Evelyn, Harper, Ruby and Mia were the top picks.

While for the boys Oliver, Noah, William, Elijah, Theodore, Leo, Cooper, Liam, Archer, Henry, Alexander and Jack were the most popular.

Ipswich Queensland Times

