REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

HERE'S positions 20-11 in Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential list for 2018.

20 Faye Carr

Yuggera Elder Faye Carr has impacted the lives of indigenous Australians from Ipswich and beyond and continues to give back to the community she loves. This year she was honoured as the 2017 National NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year. The 2017 NAIDOC award committee said Aunty Faye was a strong and wise elder, advocate and leader in her community. They went on to say that she exemplifies the values important to the community. Aunty Faye in May was given the keys to the city in a civic ceremony. The granting and presentation of a Key to the City is a symbolic presentation, which represents the highest honour a city can confer on an individual or an organisation. Aunty Faye was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year in 2016.

Aunty Faye Carr of Ipswich has been awarded the Naidoc Female Elder of the Year. David Nielsen

19 Gadsden Family

John and Jan Gadsden started Top Office nearly three decades ago. The business has continued to evolve but remained right here in Ipswich. Each year the business releases the Executive Outlook report based off an extensive survey of local businesses. As a business, Top Office gives back through sponsorships (including the annual Ipswich Festival and sporting awards) and ongoing involvement with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, Ipswich City Rotary and many other diverse networks.

Top Office General Manager/ Director Belinda Hermann with Director of Top Office Group Jan Gadsden. Cordell Richardson

18 David Box

David Box has been the general manager for the Queensland Times since April 2017 and has been in the newspaper industry for over 11 years. He's been in sales most of his working life, including the banking, automotive, travel, retail and fitness industries before moving into media. He started at the Coffs Coast Advocate as a sales rep for 3.5 years before being promoted to sales manager, then went to the Sunshine Coast Daily looking after five publications. Worked as the General Manager in Coffs Harbour before moving to Ipswich to head up The Queensland Times.

As the GM he is responsible for overseeing the running of every aspect of the paper and forming partnerships with community leaders, business people, charities, education providers, government influencers within the community.

He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Ipswich City and the Chamber of Commerce.

Queensland Times General Manager David Box

17 Jude Emmer

Ms Emmer is Chief Executive Officer at St. Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital which is part of Ramsay Health Care Limited. Before taking the role she was CEO at Noosa Hospital. Along with her appointment came a wealth of experience from time also spent at Mt Wilga Private Hospital, St. George Private Hospital and Greenslopes Private Hospital dating back to 2000.

St. Andrews has recently opened an entirely new wing including an emergency department at a cost of $64 million and created 300 jobs.

Along with the emergency department there are two new theatres, a new 26-bed maternity ward with three labour delivery suites, a new rehabilitation unit, gym and a pharmacy.

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital CEO Jude Emmer

16 Shannon Newley

As editor of Ipswich's only daily news service, Shannon is responsible for setting the news agenda for the Ipswich community.

Shannon and her team are also responsible for promoting local initiatives and causes and holding our elected officials accountable, while connecting all aspects of our local community.

Shannon started her journalism career at the age of 16 at the Stanthorpe Border Post.

She studied at the University of Queensland before moving to Melbourne and working as a food and travel editor. From there she returned to southeast Queensland as a general news reporter before covering council and business for the Warwick Daily News.

She was promoted to chief of staff before moving to the Grafton Daily Examiner as deputy editor.

Her first editorship was based in the Burnett region where she took the helm of the South Burnett Times, Central and North Burnett Times and Central Queensland News, overseeing five offices across those regions.

She's been editor of the Queensland Times since February 2017.

15 Brad Bulow

Ipswich born and bred, Brad joined Sammut Bulow in 2005 and became a partner in 2007. Brad is actively involved in the Ipswich Community, he is a founding member of Switch On which is a non-profit organisation which aims at promoting awareness of mean's health issues and raising funds for men's health initiatives. Since inception in 2011 Switch On has raised $9,500 for Prostate Cancer, $10,300 for beyond blue, $6,500 for the Dalzeil Family Trust and $11,500 for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation. Brad is also a member of many advisory boards and provides advice and direction for local businesses in relation to their organisations strategies.

Accountant Brad Bulow. Rob Williams

14 Robert Dow

While working as a lecturer and course co-ordinator at QUT around 2003, Robert began to notice students regularly struggling to get to class on time. At the time Brisbane was bus-centric and rail was neglected so he began the advocacy group 'Back on Track'. The group began churning out press releases in 2004 and 2005 about the air train and next thing you know he is on ABC talking about it. Although initially focused on rail the group went to broader public transport issues and Robert is now frequently called on to meet with government ministers, opposition spokespeople and bureaucrats, and is a regular in the media. Back on Track have had many wins since inception, from small ones such as having the air-conditioning temperature adjusted in new trains for passenger comfort to big ones such as extra services added. Robert Dow was named number 92 in News Corp's Queensland Power 100 list earlier this year.

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow. Photo Inga Williams / The Reporter Inga Williams IR140314TRANSLINK1

13 Kerrie Freeman (Dr)

Kerrie was appointed as the Chief Executive of West Moreton Hospital and Health Services in June 2017. Dr Freeman has experience in health care delivery in Australia and New Zealand, as well as an academic focus on community and population health which will be useful in what is expected to be Queensland's fastest growing region over the next 25 years. Kerrie's focus is to deliver more care closer to home and transform what they do with technology, evidence and consumer involvement. Kerrie has over seen the new health masterplan for West Moreton which will dictate what our health servies look like in the coming years. She has also worked on the cultural reform at the Ipswich Hospital.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Ipswich Hospital Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU. David Nielsen

12 Paul Casos

Paul Casos is a well known fourth generation Ipswich resident who has served the local community for the past 50 years in both business and not for profit organisations. For 25 years he served as Chairman of the Ipswich Events Corporation, 19 years as a Director of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and is a former Deputy Chairman of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service. Today Paul is a Trustee of the Ipswich Arts Trust, Deputy Chairman of the Ipswich Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust, Director of the City of Ipswich Community Fund and a member of the St Andrews Hospital Community Participation Committee. Paul is an active member and Past President of the Ipswich City Rotary Club and a Director of Australian Professional Drag Racing Ltd.

Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairperson Paul Casos at the Ipswich Festival launch on Wednesday. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

11 Air Commodore Ken Robinson

Air Commodore Ken Robinson is the officer commanding RAAF Base Airforce, Australia's largest permanent airbase. In his latest posting, which sees him return to Amberley after a gap of 25 years, AIR CDRE Robinson has the role of SADFO - the Senior Australian Defence Force Officer - for Amberley, giving him overall control of all non-flight operations at the base. As well as 95 and 96 Wings of the RAAF, his command takes in the Health Services Wing and the Combat Support Group, along with overseeing the Australian Army units stationed at Amberley. AIR CDRE Robinson said there are always two groups rostered for Camp Baird, one 'on the ground' in the Middle East, and another preparing to go in the next rotation. After growing up on RAAF bases in Australia and South East Asia as the son of a Flight Sergeant, AIR CDRE Robinson did not see the RAAF as his first career choice on leaving school.