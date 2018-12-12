REVEALED: 40-31 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

HERE'S positions 40-31 in Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential list for 2018.

40 Dr Caroline Smith

Skills and jobs are high on the agenda of any growing community, and none know that better than Dr Smith who is executive director of Jobs Queensland, a body formed by the state government in 2015. Bringing together industry, regions, employers and the community, the organisation is designed to be an independent voice to government, a conduit for communication and a vehicle for change. One of the key philosophies of Jobs Queensland is to ensure the right skills are in the right place at the right time - underpinning the Ipswich Manufacturing Workforce Report and Action Plan which supports a skills-driven economy.

Dr Caroline Smith from Jobs Queensland Whitehead Studios

39 Darren Zanow

Managing Director of Zanows Concreting and Vice President of the Ipswich Show Society. Commencing in 1957 in the Ipswich and Brisbane Valley Region, Zanows' commenced supplying natural sand and gravel products to the construction industry, local council and landscape market. Zanows' Earthmoving was a key part of the business in the early days working for local construction companies, farmers and councils with a fleet of earthmoving and mining equipment.

In 1997 the company commenced extraction of natural sand and gravel products at Fernvale. The range of products grew from natural sand and gravel to soils, crushed aggregates, horse arena sand,, gabion, drainage and rock products. The TMR approved site is now a major supplier to the landscape industry in the SEQ Region.

Concrete was supplied from 2010 at Fernvale to the Brisbane Valley and Ipswich Region using Zanows Natural Products and providing the full range of concrete products to customers in the region.

In 2013 the production of a full range hard rock quarry products was commenced at Kalbar Quarry for supply to the Ipswich, Scenic Rim and Brisbane Valley Regions. The TMR approved quarry is supplying aggregates, roadbases, precoat materials and specialty rock products to the construction industry in the region. Proudly Family Owned, Operated and Ipswich Based, Zanows' Concrete and Quarries remain committed to the supply of quality construction materials at a competitive price in the SEQ region.

Zanow's Sand and Gravel CEO Darren Zanow stands on top of a bund wall along the quarry's main road (left of picture). The wall was designed as a visual barrier and a noise attenuation barrier and not a levy. The quarrying company has been accused of causing flooding in Fernvale because some locals assumed the bund was a levy and would hold the water back from inundating their homes. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

38 Pastor Fred Muys

For the past 27 years Fred has been working at the Rivers of Life Church, which also involves work in the Harvest Rain food bank, and the brains behind the revival of the Tivoli Drive-in. Since reopening the drive in it has proven a big hit with families, where on a Friday and Saturday night resident enjoy family-friendly double features for a bargain price. Putting their staff through the drive in kitchen has resulted in many young workers getting real-time work experience.

Pastor Fred Muys at Tivoli drive-in. Cordell Richardson

37 Ali Briggenshaw

Ali plays NRL for Australia and is captain of the women's Brisbane Broncos team. She champions Ipswich, even bringing the Channel 9 Footy Show to the city this year. Ali played rugby league as a junior before playing Touch Football in the years she couldn't play league. She returned in 2009, making both her Queensland and Australian Jillaroos debut in the same year. Ali has been part of two Rugby League World Cup winning teams, in 2013 and 2017. Away from Rugby League, Ali is a labourer. She represented Queensland from 2009 to the present, and the Australian Jillaroos also since 2009. She captained the Brisbane Broncos to their first, and the competitions' inaugural premiership on Grand Final Day 2018.

Ali Brigginshaw of the Broncos holds up the trophy after the NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY CRAIG GOLDING

36 Johnson Family

The Johnson Family are the owners of the PA hotel in Booval which went from a small suburban pub to what is officially, the best pub in the country. Winner of multiple awards, the pub in Booval gets international attention for its innovation, and dedication to good food and craft beer. Tap'd holds the record for the most number of beers and ciders on tap in the southern hemisphere, with 72 kegs on tap at any given time. With three distinctly different dining and entertainment areas, The PA stands tall in the industry, and the concept has proven a massive hit with Ipswich residents and tourists. Staff retention at the venue is a constant, with chefs, managers, bar staff and management having been consistent for several years now.

PA Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson are pleased to have been awarded the Queensland Hotels Association 2016 Hotel of the Year. Rob Williams

35 Ben & Shane Walker

Hailing from Toowoomba, the boys played for the Brisbane Broncos and then both moved to the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Leading the Ipswich Jets to a premiership in 2015, the walker brothers are renowned for their unique coaching style and are contracted until the end of 2017. The brothers have no plans to leave Ipswich unless an NRL coaching contract is on the table. Ben is also a principal of iThink property which has offices in Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Queensland Cup Rugby League game between Ipswich Jets Vs Norths at North Ipswich Reserve. Co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

34 Lisa Mackintosh

When a new McDonald's store for Greater Springfield was announced earlier this year, franchise owner Lisa Mackintosh knew she had to find 70 more hardworking, punctual people to cook burgers and clean the tables. As the owner of three nearby McDonald's franchises - at Augustine Heights, Orion Springfield and Springfield Lakes - Ms Mackintosh wasn't phased by this tall order. She hires a range of age groups. Her tip for people who want the jobs is to "turn up, be on time and work hard". Ms Mackintosh sees enormous potential for growth in Greater Springfield. The fourth store seemed a bit early to some, but Ms Mackintosh forged ahead regardless. She says everyone is entitled to criticise fast food, but encourages them to think about McDonald's sponsorship program, which sponsors children's sport, and the jobs the stores create for young people. "I'm creating jobs in the area so after school, they can come and earn money." She has also just opened her latest franchise in Camira.

OPENING SOON: Lisa Mackintosh at the site of the new Camira McDonald's. Ashleigh Howarth

33 Michael Whiting

Planning for Ipswich's growing future is a challenging task. Thankfully, Michael Whiting has it covered. As regional director of the Department of State Development, Michael is responsible for driving Ipswich's economic agenda, stimulating growth and creating jobs. His influence has already yielded strong results. Rheinmetall will establish its $120 million Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Redbank, which will become the centrepiece of the company's Boxer vehicle build. Michael's role also affects planning of Ipswich's future. He has helped shape the layout of the region, and leads the team largely responsible for developing Ripley and stopping dumps from expanding to peoples' back fences.

32 Neil Coupland

After working in the industry since 1984, Neil Coupland is the principal of First National Real Estate Springfield, which he opened in 1999. His daughter joined the business in late-2015 and purchased the First National Oxley office in 2017. Mr Coupland is president of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and promotes a comprehensive program of chamber activities including networking and sponsorship opportunities for his members. He chairs the Brisbane zone of real estate agents for the First National network and is also vice- chairman of the State Council for First National. He is a keen golfer and runs a small social golf club.

Ipswich Basketball president Neil Coupland. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

31 David (Rusty) Thomas

President of the Ipswich Show Society and a tireless worker for our annual Ipswich show. Rusty has been involved with the show since 1966 when he entered the main arena dressed as a clown to entertain the crowds. Rusty is a country man, runs his own farm and loves bringing the country aspect of the show to the masses. People love Rusty for his genuine humility, sense of humour and his willingness to put himself out there, all for the love of the Ipswich Show. There is nobody in Ipswich who has put more work and time into making the annual three day event what it is today, in fact 52 years of work, which is reflected in the attendance numbers every May.