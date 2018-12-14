REVEALED: 10-1 of Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential people

HERE'S the top 10 positions in Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential list for 2018.

10 Barry Ingleton

IN THE early years Barry started with the development and construction of successful gourmet and frozen food business, Spencer's General Foods.

He ventured with L. J Hooker Commercial and Industrial Projects, AV Jennings Industrial and Bond Corporation along with a number of high-profile projects which were the foundation of Perth and Western Australia as they are today.

In 1974 Barry created and founded Solahart, Pty Ltd becoming a pioneer of today's Ssolar power and water industry.

He also pioneered the development of Photo Voltaic Cells for the generation of electricity to the Uutility Ggrid, which is becoming more popular every day with some of the highest power rates in the western world which continue to rise.

Barry has enjoyed creating and developing projects in South Eastsoutheast Queensland and in particular developing his own $250 million infrastructure projects to assist Delfin Lend Lease and Springfield Land Corporation at Springfield Lakes, Australia's largest master planned residential development and gateway to the western corridor.

9 Keith McDonald

ONE of the Ipswich region's top police officers who is also heavily involved in the community.

Inspector Keith McDonald arrived at Yamanto Station in early 2011 after five years at Oxley.

His role at that time was head of Specialist Support Services, covering everything from the police communications room, to the dog squad, the traffic branch and scenes of crime

His duties have diversified over time, particularly given his natural ability in front of the television cameras.

Inspector McDonald has largely become the face of the Ipswich Police District in subsequent years, taking the lead with the police's media response to major incidents.

He has also been the human face to many of the Queensland Police Service's public safety and education campaigns, particularly those involving road safety.

His influence has extended to his participation in major community events, which have included the annual Ulysses Lockyer Branch Ipswich Toy Run; a major fundraiser and Christmas appeal benefitting children from disadvantaged families.

Inspector McDonald has also been involved in the annual Walk for Daniel, Crime Stoppers Race Day and Police Remembrance Day, in addition to various public fundraisers.

8 Phil and Julianne Cutcliffe

THE Cutcliffes founded Springfield Christian Family in 1996 and at that time had only a handful of people.

More than 22 years on, they now have four campuses which allow their 500 members from all over the Springfield area to worship closer to their homes and they are now part of one of the biggest churches in the region.

The couple also created Westside Community Care organisation which has helped thousands of people with food, financial difficulties and counselling.

When he ran as an independent for State Parliament last year, Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said he felt leading in a community role was what he was meant to be doing.

No one in these frantically growing suburbs does it better or with more heart.

After living for 23 years in Greater Springfield politics might have eluded him, but the Springfield Christian Family founder and his wife Julieanne ensure the growing city has generosity and humanity at its core. The couple has just this week celebrated 32 years of marriage.

Through the church's charity arm Westside Community Care they reach out to struggling families and individuals in the Greater Springfield region.

Among many other endeavours, Pastor Cutcliffe's annual Christmas appeal achieves enormous targets and draws support from across the community to help families in need.

7 Neil Harding

NEIL Harding is a director at Harding Martin Accountants.

He has been in business for three decades.

Within his business his roles have included the auditing of public listed companies, non-profit organisations and numerous sporting bodies.

Over the years has also taken a number of roles within community organisations including being on the Board of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

He currently serves as chair on that board.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation Board is made up of passionate West Moreton region locals and professionals who are appointed by the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services.

Board members serve a term of three years and give their time and expertise freely and without remuneration.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation provides support to the community in the health and fitness arena as well as funding for the provision of medical equipment, staff education, training and professional development, health and medical research and digital hospital.

Neil spent 10 years on the Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce, including three of those years as president.

Neil is a well-known and valued member of the Ipswich business community.

6 Alexander Horneman-Wren

HIS Honour Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC began his legal career as an article clerk at Swanwick Murray & Roche in Rockhampton, Queensland.

His Honour was admitted to the Bar in 1993 and was appointed Senior Counsel in 2009.

His Honour was for 10 years a member of the Law Council of Australia's Industrial Law Committee in its Federal Litigation Section.

His Honour was a member of the Bar Association of Queensland's Professional Conduct Committee (2010-12) and was a coordinator of the Bar Association's pupillage programme for barristers in their first year of practice (2009-12).

Judge Horneman-Wren was appointed a judge of the District Court of Queensland on 29 October 2012.

His Honour was also appointed Deputy President of Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on the same day as being sworn in as a judge of the District Court.

Judge Horneman-Wren held this position from 2012 to 2015.

He currently oversees court cases in the Ipswich District Court.

5 Greg Chemello

HE IS the new boss of one of the region's largest employers, sent by the state to fix an organisation plagued by poor governance and criminal allegations.

Greg Chemello is the administrator of Ipswich City Council.

He was appointed by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe as the man to get in and change the council's ways.

Greg has about 35 years' professional and management experience; the last two decades in leadership roles within public and private sector organisations.

He has absorbed the role and influence of 11 councillors.

Earlier this year he was the key player in changing the council's CEO and still has the power of the grass-roots organisation in his hands.

The humble and straight-shooting administrator will lead the council until fresh elections are held in 2020.

He has set an ambitious agenda for the next year.

Greg and his five-person advisory team have introduced Vision 2020; a blueprint to overhaul the council's policies, procedures and culture before the next elections.

A revival of Ipswich's dilapidated CBD is at the top of the administrator's agenda.

He has the influence to reconsider the ambitious mall project, award tenders and set the direction for a precinct that will serve Ipswich for decades to come.

4 The Edwards Family

TOM Edwards took over the RT Edwards stores from his father Roy who started the company in 1931.

RT Edwards was the biggest member of the Retravision electrical buying group for many years, before Tom sold the company to the Radio Rentals group in South Australia, headed by the Walker Brothers in 2008.

At the time RT Edwards owned 11 Retravision branded electrical stores as well as three furniture stores in southeast Queensland at Alderley, Beaudesert, Booval, Browns Plains, Garden City Shopping Centre, Gatton, Greenslopes, Ipswich, Logan Mega Centre and Macgregor.

Tom's brother Sir Llew went into state politics and was the minister responsible for Expo 88.

Son Gary heads up Edwards Property, while Tom's grandson Sam O'Connor is a state government politician based on the Gold Coast in the seat of Bonney.

3 Mark Edwards

OVER the past three decades Mark has been involved on several boards across the community including St Andrews Private Hospital, State Executive Board of the Australian Christian Churches, former President of Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, University of Queensland Ipswich City Support Group, and since 2016 has been deputy chair on the Ipswich Integrated Response to Domestic and Family Violence Task Group.

Since 1991 he has been the Senior Minister at Cityhope Church, and led the church through a relocation process on 40 acres at a cost of $4.5 million.

He took in 185 elderly high care patients during the 2011 floods, rallying 200 volunteers. In 2014 Mark was awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal by the Governor General for service to the church, and to the community.

He has a compelling vision to see the local church truly impact and transform its community and is widely respected as a long-serving minister and former lawyer. Mark regularly speaks at conferences and churches throughout Australia and internationally. Mark focuses heavily on seeing church growth in a sustainable way, where Pastors and leaders go the distance.

2 The Sinnathamby Family

YOU know you have influence when a Prime Minister attends an event celebrating your project.

And that's just the case for developer Maha Sinnathamby who earlier this year had then PM Malcolm Turnbull launch a book about the 25-year history of Greater Springfield.

The master planned 'city' began a quarter century ago as a vast expanse of unwanted scrub land and a dream by the son of a poor Malaysian rubber grower to create a bustling mini-metropolis of liveability.

The success in bringing that vision to reality - it's now home to 36,000 people and will add another 100,000 by 2030 - is due in large part to the persuasive powers and indefatigable determination of Mr Sinnathamby in attracting $16 billion of private sector investment and government support including building a rail line and two stations.

Mr Sinnathamby and his business partner Bob Sharpless were relentless in pursuing reluctant politicians in the early years before eventually securing an act of Parliament to provide certainty in planning the city. He has been happy to employ high-profile lobbyists over the years, including former Labor heavyweights Terry Mackenroth and Con Sciacca and Liberal Santo Santoro to push the cause.

These days, politicians seek opportunities to bask in the success which has also helped transform the image and economic fortunes of the wider Ipswich area.

Daughter Raynuha, 47, has taken an increasing leadership role as managing director of Greater Springfield City Group since 2012. Siblings Uma, Meera and Naren also have positions there.

A former Queensland president of the Property Council, Ms Sinnathamby is highly-regarded not only in the sector but the wider business community and as a female executive and is in strong demand as a speaker. Ms Sinnathamby is a member of the Leadership Council on Cultural Diversity.

1 Phillip Bell

NO ONE epitomises the resilient and passionate spirit of Ipswich like Phillip Bell.

From hard-working business owners to those often facing their toughest fight; Phillip casts a wide net of influence.

He has been the chief executive officer of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation for almost two years and the president of the Ipswich of Chamber of Commerce and Industry since late 2016.

As president of the chamber, Phillip is in charge of progressing the economic prosperity of the region's small businesses.

He has lobbied for the businesses crippled by years of neglect in the Ipswich CBD and last month stood beside administrator Greg Chemello to launch a restart of major works at the site.

Phillip is a certified public accountant by profession and has worked in both private and public administration in NSW and Queensland.

His qualifications include a Masters of Commerce Applied Finance, Post-Graduate Diploma in Applied Economics and Bachelor of Business Accounting.

He has previously been TAFE Queensland South West's Finance and Corporate Services executive director.

Phillip also runs a farm, a place that he is always happy to talk about.

It is his country attitude that has endeared him to the local community.

"Just to finish in the top ten would be a huge honour," Mr Bell said.

"I'm acutely aware how many people in this community do such an outstanding job, especially volunteering their time for those in need.

"This is a city where people pull together, and I think it would be a real privilege just to be in the top fifty."

Phillip believes that Ipswich has come a long way, but still has potential to do more; as he has seen when the chips are down.

"Ipswich is at is best when times are tough, it has such a proud legacy of that... whether it is during natural disasters or political upheaval, it performs at its best when it has to respond," he said.

"You can make a difference, everyone in this community can.

"If you look at schools, clubs and volunteering organisations there is so much of a chance for people to make that difference, and that's what drives everyone to the great sense of community we have in Ipswich."

As Chamber of Commerce president, a man who runs a farm and his work with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Phillip is a busy man who has no plans to slow down.

In fact, it is quite the opposite.

"My only regret is that there aren't enough hours in the day, there's so much more that I want to do," he said.

"I really appreciate the diversity this community gives me. I do love what I do and feel proud to contribute to a community I like to work in.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"I know it's a cliché but I do believe you get out of life what you put into it.

"I love the close-knit nature of Ipswich.

"I haven't found that in any other place I've lived.

"There is such a generosity of spirit in this city, and that's something special."