Ipswich's top 5 growth hotspots

REDBANK Plains has again topped the council's list for the fastest growing suburb in Ipswich.

According to Ipswich City Council's latest Planning and Development report 21,520 people now call Redbank Plains home.

In just three months, between December and March, 354 new residents moved in, the report states.

Spring Mountain, South Ripley, Collingwood Park and Bellbird Park were the next fastest growing.

Last year, 640 new homes were built in the Redbank Plains, 421 new lots were created and 346 more were approved for construction.

A new $20million food precinct, including US giants Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jnr opened in December along Redbank Plains Rd.

In 2016, the Town Square shopping centre underwent a major $75 million expansion, adding 50 new retail tenancies, the new Pig and Whistle pub and created more than 1300 new carparks.

In February last year, the shopping centre sold to Singaporean real estate investment manager Rockworth Capital Partners for a whopping $160 million.

Ipswich City Council invested $85 million in the upgrade of Redbank Plains Rd to cater for population growth, recognising the demand for travel would continue to increase along what has become one of the most important roads for the economic prosperity for the city.

A new Catholic primary school is also due to open in Redbank Plains in 2020.

Top 5 Ipswich growth suburbs

Redbank Plains

Population: 21,520

Increase: 354

Spring Mountain

Population: 300

Increase: 182

South Ripley

Population: 2,187

Increase: 154

Collingwood Park

Population: 7,598

Increase: 143

Bellbird Park