Former Ipswich Jets co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker are among the top 35 mentors being revealed. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Ipswich’s top 35 coaches: Can you guess them?

David Lems
29th May 2020 10:00 AM

TRYING to finalise Ipswich’s top 35 coaches from the past three and a half decades has been a daring challenge. But I’ve attempted it.

The comprehensive project being revealed next week contains a few surprises along with many fine memories.

Ipswich has produced so many outstanding mentors and attracted a number of elite outside coaches to guide city representative sides.

The list features a diverse mix of quality people, who have proven records of performance and winning attributes in a number of sports.

Emphasis is on Ipswich loyalty and commitment.

Make sure you check out the special series online next week, a timely list for the Ipswich region to remember and reflect on.

Ipswich Queensland Times

