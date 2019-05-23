Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

BOOKING somewhere to eat should be as easy as 1,2,3! But for some, it isn't that simple.

Nonstop phone calls and research can happen before the night has even begun, with the constant question of, "Do you offer gluten-free?"

These restaurants however have made it easier to enjoy a carefree night without any hiccups.

The Cottage Restaurant, 108 Limestone St, Ipswich QLD 4305

Designed entirely inside a heritage Queenslander built in 1861, The Cottage Restaurant offers a delightful evening with food to match. Even though majority of the meals are gluten-free, they are happy to substitute and adjust to fit your needs. From sirloin and wagyu brisket served with fried bearnaise sauce, edamame beans and potato puree to double cutlet and belly of lamb served with a pistachio mayonnaise, wild rice and oyster mushrooms, you'll be salivating from just a quick glance at the menu. Call: (07) 3143 2644, @cottage108

Mark and Angela Naoum from the Cottage Restaurant in Ipswich. Rob Williams

Kitchen 66, Shop 203-204, 1 Main Street, Orion, Springfield Central QLD 4300

Finding gluten-free Asian cuisine is difficult for most, but Kitchen 66 has put a stop to that! Understanding that not all customers are the same, gluten-free options such as the curry chicken with rice are offered. With some of the fried rice, friend noodles, noodle soup and stir-fried dishes being gf, Kitchen 66 staff are happy to help when deciding and placing your order. Call: (07) 3184 5568

Project Manager Ben Mak, Manager Patrick Ching and owners Richard Cher and Yuki Cho. Carly Morrissey

Dovetails Restaurant, 88 Limestone St, Ipswich QLD 4305

Relaxed modern Australian dining at its best, Dovetails Restaurant produces fresh, top quality food to enjoy in a relaxed atmosphere. "A cotemporary space with a relaxed pace" as they say. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, a range of gluten-free options are available such as the chicken saltimbocca which is pancetta wrapped served with bocconcini, roast peppers and basil, polenta broccolini and a mushroom sauce. Call: (07) 3819 0264, @dovetailsrestaurant

Dovetails supervisor Sidoni Lilwell. Rob Williams

Burger Urge, Shop 19A, Redbank Plains Town Square, 389 Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains QLD 4301

Burger Urge is here to change the way we think about the classic we've grown to all know and love. No fillers and RSPCA approved chicken, fresh ingredients are all you'll see in the kitchen. With gluten-free buns available and the restaurant being happy to provide any alterations or substitutes, the choices are endless! Check out the Waikiki classic - a fried chicken burger with cheese sauce, maple bacon, pineapple, lettuce, chipotle mayo, chilli sauce and aioli but substitute with a gf bun and grilled chicken instead of fried to really get those taste buds tingling. Call: 0498 957 497, @burgerurge

Burger Urge franchisee Aaron Gellie is excited to be opening at Redbank Plains Town Square. Rob Williams

Tomato Brothers, 19 Limestone St, Ipswich QLD 4305

Fresh food and friendly service are what you'll find at Tomato Brothers. Being a family business, they take great pride in offering Ipswich the best possible service. The colourful décor and laid-back vibe see this being a go to spot for many. With the option of gluten-free penne pastas and pizza bases, this restaurant has your gf needs sorted! Check out the Alfredo with gf pasta instead. Cooked with ham, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy tomato sauce garnished with parmesan and shallots, this classic is sure to please. Call: (07) 3282 7444, @tomatobrothersipswich

Jeff and Tamara Rush from Tomato Brothers say the secret to their business success is fresh quality produce and old fashioned techniques.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Bakehouse Steakhouse, Cnr Darling St And, West St, Ipswich QLD 4305

From a bakery to a steakhouse, this restaurant has jazzed up the former building and is set to serve you a memorable dining experience. Dating back to the 1800's, Bakehouse Steakhouse has given this historic building a modern makeover. Fresh décor to match its fresh food. All steaks, such as their 350gm rump with an angus marble score of 2+, and fries are gluten-free so come down and see what all the fuss is about. Call: (07) 3281 8132, @bakehousesteakhouse

Inside the renovated historic site that houses Bakehouse Steakhouse.

Punjab Curry Club, 2/27 Thorn St, Ipswich QLD 4305

Travelling to India might be a bit out of budget but the Punjab Curry Club makes sure to deliver the spice you desire! With nearly all the curries being gluten-free, take a seat, order a drink and enjoy some delicious Indian delicacies and specialities. Try out the Punjabi curry with your choice of meat, cooked with fresh ginger, onion, coriander, tomato and authentic spices in traditional Indian style. Call: (07) 3496 1577

Deepti and Monish Pathak stand in the dining area of their new Indian restaurant The Punjab Curry Club on the corner of Limestone and Thorn Streets in Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

Heisenberg Haus, 164 Brisbane St, Ipswich QLD 4305

Flavour filled German cuisine, Heisenberg Haus delivers the goods! From classic German meals to seasonal specials, there is something for everyone. With a multitude of gluten-free options, such as their schweinebauch (pork belly) served with red cabbage, mash and pork gravy or even the lendensteak (striploin steak) served with a goats cheese topped rosti, beans fried with bacon and a peppercorn gravy, ordering off the menu is a breeze. Call: (07) 3143 2303, @heisenberghaus

German beer house Heisenberg officially opened last night. Staff member Brooke Fechner. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Casa Mia, Shop 1/43-47 Brisbane Rd, Newtown QLD 4304

When the name of the restaurant means "My home" in Italian, you know you'll be walking out with a full belly and a huge smile on your face. Casa Mia is an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant that offers a dining experience that is sure to satisfy. Grab yourself a Piccanti pizza topped with Italian spicy sausage, mushrooms, sundried tomato, feta cheese olives, mozzarella and sweet chill on a gluten-free base or replace most pastas with a gf option. Check with staff to see what is available to be substituted. Missing out on the flavours of Italy won't be a problem anymore. Call: (07) 3202 4766

New Italian restaurant Casa Mia owner Mario Grimaldi. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Char'd, 170 Brisbane Rd, Booval QLD 4304

Working with local producers and international chefs, Char'd packs a punch and provides an array of quality food. With the option of gluten-free pizza bases and gf options for most of the mains such as their pan seared Tasmanian salmon dish served with roasted seasonal root vegetables, chunky tomato salsa and a balsamic glaze, there is no excluding here. Ensuring their customers have a great time stating, "We can't wait to welcome you to our home for a great meal, a glass of wine and a laugh". Call: (07) 3436-1888, @princealfredhotel