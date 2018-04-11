Ipswich's Thomas headed for parliament

YOUNG leader Thomas Olsen has been selected for the 2018 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Thomas is a former student of West Moreton Anglican College, and is in his first year of an associate degree in business.

Thomas is a proud Indigenous Australian, who has a particular focus on industry, job creation and fair pay.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden congratulated Thomas, one of 93 young leaders selected for this year's Youth Parliament.

"Your passion and your commitment to local issues are the qualities we wish to foster in our future leaders. I congratulate you and look forward to seeing you in parliament,” Mr Madden said.

"Seeing parliament first hand and having the chance to mingle with members of government is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Thomas to create real change in Queensland.

"Thomas has the opportunity to be the voice of young people in our electorate and to provide knowledge and insights to politicians and decision-makers.”

Organised for youth, by youth, the program brings participants from around the state together in Brisbane in April to form committees and discuss ideas, and again in September for a residential program and the opportunity to debate their Bills at Parliament House.

For more information, visit www.ymcaqyp.org.au.