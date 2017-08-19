Ipswich's third Zarraffa's opens

Co-owner Brett, Manager Kane, co-owner Terry (back) and (front) staff Michelle, Katie and Cosi open the doors at the new Zarraffa's Coffee in Booval.

When Brett Kochner and Terry Flemming sent their sons to kindergarten over 15 years ago, it was the start of a friendship that to this point has led to a coffee dream come true in South East Queensland.

The pair became firm friends when they dropped off their boys to kindy, and after going into business in accountancy, they realised that the boom growth in South East Queensland was coffee, and the spot to go was the Western corridor.

Al these years later, and the two mates have Zarraffa's Coffee in Richlands and Heathwood, plus they've just opened their third Zarraffa's store in Booval, with plans for a fourth in Springfield later in the year.

Incredibly, fifteen months ago Ipswich didn't have a single Zarraffa's Coffee. With the new store now open, Ipswich has taken to the brand like a fish to water, with stores already in West Ipswich and Yamanto.

If your memory is really good, you'll find the new store located on the old Pavillion Motors site on Brisbane Road and right next door to the brand new Coles service station due to open any day.

"We used to work in accounting and thought about the future," Terry said. "We wanted an idea that would proof us against the online world, and decided on this brand as we were already customers.

"Our boys are now 21 years old and we've all grown up together. Our families have been friends for all this time.

"Ipswich is going ahead in leaps and bounds from where it was 20 years ago. Brisbane Road has great access to parks, sports fields and retail, and there are so many ways we can be part of the local community," Terry said.

"I remember I was once in Brassall many years ago and it was 2pm in the afternoon. I wanted a coffee, and I kept looking, kept looking. Nothing. Eventually I had to go to a shopping centre to get a coffee and that always stayed with me.

"Things are so different now, Ipswich loves their coffee. Every day people are moving to Ipswich, its growing, and the cost of housing is so attractive."

Brett agreed that Ipswich represents a growth area, and with his new staff is excited to open their first Ipswich store, bringing their experience with the brand to the forefront of their business.

"We've employed 25 staff here at the Booval store, as we're open 5am to 10pm 364 days a year. When we advertised we focused on the local area, and we've been fortunate in that we've been able to pull staff from our other stores to help with training so we can hit the ground running now the doors are open," Brett said.

"There are opportunities for businesses in Ipswich to flourish. The future for us and the brand, is drive thru coffee, as it accounts for around 75% of our business. People will still walk in of course, but in most cases those customers will still get a takeaway coffee.

"That's the way people like to get their coffee in the West, and for those drive thru customers we aim to make a tailored cup of coffee as quickly as possible, to get them back on the road as conveniently as possible.

"Ipswich is growing and there is a lot of scope in our industry for growth, and I really think Ipswich could carry even more businesses like this."

So after opening their third store as partners since 2013, what's their drop?

"I'm a short double shot man," Terry said, "I'm trying to cut down on dairy to be honest."

"Give me a double shot latte any day," Brett said.

Zarraffa's Coffee is now open in Booval at 106 Brisbane Road, just next to the car wash at the new Coles Shell.