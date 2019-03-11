Ipswich's striking ace needs to stay away from goal posts

TOO QUICK: Western Spirit player Michael Wybranowski attempts a tackle on Ipswich City Bulls goalscorer Dane Grant during Sunday's Capital League 1 local derby at Sutton Park. The Bulls won 3-1.

TOO QUICK: Western Spirit player Michael Wybranowski attempts a tackle on Ipswich City Bulls goalscorer Dane Grant during Sunday's Capital League 1 local derby at Sutton Park. The Bulls won 3-1. Rob Williams

IF IPSWICH City Bulls sharpshooter Dane Grant can avoid running into goal posts, he may well achieve both his major ambitions this season.

The first is to help the Bulls make another final series. His second target is to score 20 goals for the season.

After his terrific performance in the latest Capital League 1 local derby, Grant is well on his way.

He converted a penalty, smashed home his second goal and set up a third as the Bulls overpowered cross-town rivals Western Spirit 3-1 at Sutton Park on Sunday night.

"It was good to get a win over them tonight,'' Grant said, after the Bulls lost their season opener 2-1 to St George.

"And it was good to get two goals back from injury.

"I kicked a goal post and almost fractured my foot.''

Grant damaged his right foot three weeks ago at training. But thankfully for the Bulls, he has quickly recovered.

The fleet-footed flanker looked sharp and dangerous every time he ran the ball on Sunday night.

"I'm feeling pretty good,'' he said.

Bulls attacker Dane Grant is fouled during his eventful match against Western Spirit. Rob Williams

Grant, 26, has been the Bulls' top goalscorer in recent seasons, taking over from former ace Zygan Condie.

After sharing in the Bulls' victory chant, Grant was encouraged by the top team's extra depth this season.

"We're looking really good,'' he said, in his fourth season with the Brassall-based club.

"We didn't go well last year. Hopefully this year we can get to go in a final.''

He welcomed the injection of former Premier League players like Trent Griffiths, Ben Hunt and Nick Parfitt.

Grant provided the well-timed pass for Griffiths to score the Bulls' third goal in the second half. Former Knights goal-scoring supremo "Griffo'' should be even more dangerous once he gets some more matches in Bulls colours.

Hunt came off injured after his usual busy role in defence.

Parfitt was a keen spectator, eager to play after off-season shoulder surgery.

Another keen onlooker was former Western Pride and Brisbane Roar goal machine Dylan Wenzel-Halls. He mixed with friends after scoring a screamer in Roar's latest 4-1 A-League loss to Western Sydney on Friday night.

Ipswich footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls celebrates scoring for Brisbane Roar against Western Sydney at Suncorp Stadium. Franca Tigani

Karalee-based plumber Grant scored 14 goals last season despite a stint working in the bauxite mines in Weipa.

"I'm hoping to get to 20 (goals) this season,'' said the former St Edmund's College student who grew up at Coominya.

He previously gained state and national honours in futsal.

At the Bulls, he has found a happy footballing environment.

"It's good morale here,'' Grant said. "Everyone gets along. Everyone likes to have a few beers within reason.''

On Sunday night, he enjoyed working alongside Griffiths and feeding off midfielders Alex Kitching, Michael Ward and Joel Munn.

"We've got a few injuries still and we've still got some quality out there so we've definitely got a lot of depth this year,'' he said.

The Bulls' next CL1 match is against Moggill at Sutton Park on Saturday night.

CL1 local derby: Ipswich City Bulls 3 (Dane Grant 2, Trent Griffiths) def Western Spirit 1. Reserves: Ipswich City 2 (Jack Ryder, Harrison Diehm) drew Western Spirit 2 (scorers unavailable).