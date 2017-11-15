Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich's sporting fields to be smoke free

Smoking will soon be officially off limits at sporting grounds across Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council advised yesterday it would erect signs at sporting grounds across the region warning players, parents and other patrons that smoking in the area is illegal.

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee Chairperson Cr Sheila Ireland said amendments to the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act affected Council's existing local laws regarding smoke-free public areas.

One of the new laws stipulates that there can be no smoking within 10 metres of playing and viewing areas during organised under-18 sporting events.

Topics:  ipswich city council smoking bans

Ipswich Queensland Times
JOBS CRISIS: Further 700 roles cut in new year

JOBS CRISIS: Further 700 roles cut in new year

Next round of Churchill Abattoir, Steggles job losses expected

REVEALED: $1 billion plan to resolve Ipswich's waste issue

WASTE NOT: Landfill sites, such as this one in Ipswich, would become a source of electricity under a proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant in Ipswich.

Solution to city stench

Public examination wanted over Coast company's $6.5m collapse

CLOSED: A former SmartCity campus.

Cash needed to start courtroom examination of company

Family Christmas tradition continues

Brassall Christmas in the Park. Brassall State School choir singers and dancers performing. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

A night of magic in Brassall

Local Partners