Ipswich's sporting fields to be smoke free

Smoking will soon be officially off limits at sporting grounds across Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council advised yesterday it would erect signs at sporting grounds across the region warning players, parents and other patrons that smoking in the area is illegal.

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee Chairperson Cr Sheila Ireland said amendments to the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act affected Council's existing local laws regarding smoke-free public areas.

One of the new laws stipulates that there can be no smoking within 10 metres of playing and viewing areas during organised under-18 sporting events.