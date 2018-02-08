'Awesome': $1000 and a party with Pink Floyd icon

Ipswich West State Special School students with Pink Floyd star Roger Waters at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Ipswich West State Special School students with Pink Floyd star Roger Waters at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

SPECIAL school students from Ipswich have lived the rockstar dream by joining Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on stage in Brisbane.

Twelve Ipswich West State Special School students performed the Floyd classic, Another Brick in the Wall, with Waters on his Us + Them tour.

In front of a sold-out Brisbane Entertainment Centre, the dark figures dancing in Waters' classic song removed their hoods and revealed they were school students.

THANK YOU KIDS FROM IPSWICH WEST DAY SCHOOL FOR JOINING US ON STAGE FOR AN AMAZING SOLD OUT SHOW IN BRISBANE! @BrisbaneEntCent #usandthemtour #rogerwaters pic.twitter.com/tmTBpX6A2f — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 6, 2018

Noah, 12, and his classmates performed at Waters' Brisbane shows on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Noah said it "was awesome" to perform in front of thousands of people.

"We got to meet all of these people and the famous singer," he said.

While Noah did not grow up as a Pink Floyd fan, he was in awe of the rockstar after understanding his musical history.

"I'd never heard of him before last night," he said.

Fourteen-year-old Byron described the incredible experience of dancing while Waters strummed the classic song.

"The first time I was nervous but not on the second night," Byron said.

FRONT: Ipswich West State Special School students Jordie, Noah and Seth. Second row: Cody and Axel. Third row: Alex, Thomas and Kyarna. Back row: Braydon, Byron and Seth. Hayden Johnson

The Pink Floyd legend approached Variety Australia and asked for 12 young people from the Brisbane area to join him for the show.

Ipswich West State Special School principal Renae Somerville was pleased her students were chosen and said the performance proved how capable they were.

"They were super excited about it and they have done an amazing job," she said.

"It was this amazing opportunity for them to perform with someone they idolise."

Waters also donated $1000, which will be put towards a school van.

Ms Somerville said the van would help senior-school students to access community-based activities.