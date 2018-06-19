Accused soda bomber to remain in custody

A FATHER of six accused of making soda bombs has been denied bail.

Damien Paul Manly, 35, from Springfield Lakes, made an unsuccessful bail application when he appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday following his arrest last week.

He is charged with 15 counts of unlawful deposition of explosive or noxious substances between December 12, 2017 and April 7 in Redbank Plains.

During his bail hearing the court heard Manly had also been a resident of Redbank Plains before moving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing told magistrate Donna MacCallum that there was now two groups of charges against Manly - one with 15 offences and the other with eight offences.

She said Manly was already in custody when police investigations led to further charges on Monday afternoon.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee conceded Manly was in a show-cause situation with a trial set (on other matters) in September.

She acknowledged it was the frequency of the alleged offending that "is concerning".

Ms Omarjee said the case did appear to be circumstantial and weak, saying that in one "soda bomb incident" CCTV shows a car similar to one owned by Manly near the scene.

That, in her submission, did not sufficiently establish with any degree of certainty or basis that Manly committed the offences.

"He denies these offences," Ms Omarjee said.

She queried that while items such as a water bottle, bleach, brake fluid, and folded-up foil were found at his home, how this indicated he was involved in the offences as these were household items.

Ms Omarjee said police found evidence of an exploded soda bomb in his yard but this would not be considered unusual given that his neighbour had reported to police these devices had been detonated in their yard.

She said reports indicated such devices had exploded in Springfield and Redbank Plains, and it was the case that the family had moved which was circumstantial.

She said Manly was willing to wear an electronic device if granted bail, and needed by his family to help look after their children.

Ms MacCallum said that while it was a circumstantial case, there needed to be a greater explanation from police of why the folded silver foil was relevant.

However she was not yet satisfied that she should release Manly as there were a significant number of charges which was concerning.

Remanding Manly in custody she adjourned the matter to July 11.