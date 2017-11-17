Ipswich's Queen's Baton Relay route revealed

The Queen's Baton Relay will make its way through some of Ipswich's most iconic locations when it visits the city next year in the lead up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said Ipswich residents could begin planning their relay experience.

"The Baton will visit Ipswich on 29 March, 2018 beginning at Ipswich State High School at Brassall about 2.40pm and ending at Limestone Park about 5.30pm," Cr Bromage said.

The Baton will begin its route at Ipswich State High School and end at Limestone Park. Contributed

"It will make its way through the CBD and take in several iconic locations including The Workshops Rail Museum, St Mary's Church, David Trumpy Bridge and Cunningham's Knoll on Limestone Hill.

"It will also travel past Queens Park, the oldest grammar school in the state and alongside the Bremer River."

Cr Bromage said a community celebration would take place at Limestone Park behind the PCYC from 4pm to 7pm, with a family movie night to follow.

The celebration will have a sporting theme and include family-friendly entertainment and activities.

More information will be made available closer to the event.

The Queen's Baton Relay route, including the Ipswich section, can be viewed at gc2018.com/qbr

