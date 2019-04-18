Ipswich's Qld champion eyes national reward

Ipswich Super Sedan champion Matt Pascoe in his workshop with his well-performed car.

Ipswich Super Sedan champion Matt Pascoe in his workshop with his well-performed car. Rob Williams

MOTORSPORT: Ipswich Super Sedan competitor Mat Pascoe enters this weekend's Australian Championship at Moama's Heartland Raceway in New South Wales full of confidence after dominating Saturday's event at Goulburn.

"We're in for a good chance," Pascoe said.

"Hopefully we'll finish in the top three."

Pascoe and his crew, including sons Zac, 16, and Brad, 14, will test their custom built Sweet Chassis and skills against 46 of the most talented teams the motoring class has to offer and other leading manufacturers like Rocket Chassis, Insane Chassis and Dominator Chassis.

With four heats and a final to be held across Friday and Saturday, the Mutdapilly-based driver knows he will need to be at his best from the get-go to secure a position on the podium.

"It's a one weekend event, so if you drop a round or a heat it is going to be very hard to come back," he said.

"There is 10 or 20 cars that could win it, so we'll need to finish up the front in each race, get a good set-up after practise and stay out of trouble.

"Then whatever happens, happens.

"If it is meant to be, it is meant to be."

At his workshop near Willowbank, the speedway ace has been tinkering with the car's engine throughout the season in search of optimal performance and has finally settled on the configuration he believes will have him setting the pace at Moama.

"We've gone back to our normal set-up and we're back on the pace," he said.

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe with sons Zac and Brad, and Liam James after one of his recent successes.

The refinements paid dividends in last weekend's 33 lap feature race at Goulburn, where a rough track was not enough to slow Pascoe down as he streaked to victory.

While the other drivers struggled to handle the state of the surface, Pascoe had the pedal pushed to the floor, collecting $5000 for taking out the big dollar show.

After taking out the first two heats and securing third in the last qualifying round, the reigning Queensland champion started the decider from second on the grid.

With the car running like a dream, he blew the field away in the final, lapping many of his rivals after moving into the lead early in the race.

"I was trying to lap second, third and fourth," he said.

"Our car was really good.

"The conditions were a little rough.

"Some of the other drivers were complaining but our thing sat on there real nice."

After returning from Moama, frontrunner Pascoe will continue his Queensland championship tilt at Brisbane the following week before contesting the GP53 memorial race to be held in honour of his late father on May 18 at Archerfield.

Mat's top record

Since starting out in 2008, Sweet Chassis manufacturer and leading driver Mat Pascoe has enjoyed unprecedented success in business and on the track.

The next race car to come off the production line will be the 55th to be custom built at the Sweet Chassis headquarters at Willowbank.

With Pascoe triumphing in 15 out of 21 races last year in the Super Sedan category, the cars have proven their performance on the speedway and are growing in popularity among rivals.

At Moama on the weekend, 16 of the 46 teams will be driving a Sweet Chassis vehicle.