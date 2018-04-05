Ipswich's Pride on the line at home

POWER PLAY: Ipswich Jets player Ben Shea stands strong against the Townsville Blackhawks defence in their recent Intrust Super Cup clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

THE Northern Pride come to Ipswich in 2018 flying high and confident they can secure a win.

Pride last won in Ipswich in 2016. Before that, it was in 2009.

Last year the Pride came away with a 32-22 loss at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The Pride have won one game at the Reserve in nine attempts.

The Pride have won three of their four games and are sitting in second spot. They have scored 86 points and conceded 60 in defence.

This season, the Pride's one loss was to Wynnum when their game had to be moved at the last minute because of bad weather.

The Pride are coming off a win over Mackay.

The Jets lost to the Capras in Rockhampton.

The Jets have two wins from four games and have scored 82 points and conceded 94. The Jets have won the past three games between the clubs.

My Pride player to watch is Jake Clifford, who is laying in wait for Johnathan Thurston to retire.

Clifford played 22 games in 2017 for the Cowboys NYC team. He scored 10 tries and 78 goals from 111 attempts to amass 196 points.

Clifford is now playing Intrust Super Cup for the Pride.

In four games, he has proven to be more than capable of stepping up.

He is currently the ISC's leading point scorer with 50 points from six tries and 13 goals.

He's popping up all over the field. His short kicking game has forced six line dropouts in four games.

The Pride's first try against the Cutters was a neat little kick from Clifford.

He then helped the Pride to a 10-0 lead when he stepped back inside and scored himself.

Clifford's second try was setting up the Pride's left side before dummying through.

"I am enjoying the ISC,'' Clifford said, preparing to tackle the Jets.

"I train with the Cowboys all week then go to Cairns and train with the Pride on Friday before playing on the weekend.

"This will be my first game against the Jets. I have heard all about them so (I will) see what the coach says this week about how we handle them."

Capras on top

THE Ipswich Jets have been starting well in games and falling off in the second half. Against the Capras before Easter, the Jets were down 10-0 at half time and scored 18 points in the second.

The Capras scored 18 points too, so the start really cost the Jets.

The Jets halves have scored 36 points in the first half of games and 46 in the second.

The problem is the opposition have scored 36 in the first half and 58 in the second.

Between the 47th and 58th minute, the Jets scored three tries to lead 18-10 before the Capras began a three-try blitz to end the last 10 minutes of the game.

The Jets have scored 13 tries this year to the opposition's 17.

In attack, the Jets' most potent side is their left with five tries. Eight of the opposition's 17 tries have come on the Jets' right hand side.

Seb Pandia was the Players' Player for the Jets, from Denzel Burns.

The Jets will have to overcome two injuries.

Wes Conlon has dislocated his finger scoring a try and Ben White suffered a jaw injury.

My highlight was Burns' first ISC try off a kick into the in-goal.

I thought it was going to go up the Bruce Highway it seemed to be going so deep, but Burns dived and parallel to the ground grabbed the ball and grounded it just inside the touch line and dead ball line.

Unbeaten effort

THE Jets Mal Meninga side are still unbeaten alongside Mackay and Norths. The Jets had a 22-10 win over Wynnum on Thursday night.

Thomas Casey has four tries for the year. He has the fifth-most in the Mal Meninga competition. The Jets play the Capras this week.

Meanwhile, Brendon Marshall's Colts side lost 42-18 to Wynnum. It means the Colts' only points have come from the bye.

"We started well and then we dropped the ball on the second tackle four sets in a row,'' Marshall said. "Josh Williams was strong for us and so was Blake Lenehan.

"It's a very steep learning curve coming from the local competition and they're going to have to learn."

The Jets play the Capras this week looking for their first win of the year.

Magic milestones

MICHAEL Purcell brought up his 150th point against the Capras with 38 tries from 41 games.

Denzel Burns scored his first try in the ISC.

Cooper's stat

THE Jets have scored six of their 13 tries, or 46%, from kicks this season.

A cold beer with . . .

If you're looking for information on the Intrust Super Cup, the man who put it there on Facebook is probably the QRL's Rob Burgin. Rob has spent a life writing for Rugby League Week and working for the QRL while spreading the name of league around the world.

What's your role at the QRL? Lead digital producer. It's a fancy name for saying I play on Facebook all day.

Who is your favourite Ipswich footballer? When I wrote for Rugby League Week, I covered Michael Purcell when he starred at the Outback Carnival while still with the Mitchell Magpies. I've cheered for him ever since.

You've travelled the world watching football, how's the North Ipswich Reserve compare for a football experience? I love anywhere where the club is at the heart of the community and Ipswich has that both in a geographic and cultural sense.

Why do the 2018 Jets make the finals? Speed and creativity.