Ipswich’s positive depth as top side closer to Cup reward

IPSWICH State High has some positives to build on after a much improved Langer Cup performance at Southport tonight.

Although the school's top side remained winless from their first three games, they displayed stronger defence and threatened to unleash more points during their 24-6 loss to Keebra Park.

Most pleasing for head coach Josh Bretherton was the school's depth.

Ipswich's Langer Cup Reserves sealed their third consecutive victory 6-4 before the school's Walters Cup (year 10) players also remained unbeaten.

The Walters Cup team won 16-8 after two earlier draws.

"Really fantastic results . . . and they've played three very tough schools to start the year,'' Bretherton said of the younger players.

"So we're really happy with how they've started.''

Having four Reserve Grade players promoted into the top grade and the Reserve team still securing an earlier victory highlighted Ipswich State High's development program.

"There is great depth there and we can see the performances are there,'' Bretherton said.

"They (the Reserve Grade players) are doing a great job so they are going to keep putting pressure on our top grade boys.

"We haven't quite got it right at the top yet this year but we're certainly happy with the overall strength of what that senior program is doing, including the 10s and Reserve grade as well.''

Bretherton was pleased with his Langer Cup debutants including backs Kulu Baruani and Alec Leota.

"I thought they did a really good job,'' he said.

"Defensively our backline just moved a whole let better. They were in a much better position than we have been in previous weeks.''

The coach said his top grade team's main goal was reducing the costly mistakes.

An intercept try in the first half was also crucial when Ipswich State High was only trailing 4-0.

"It was a much better performance, a step closer to where we want to be,'' Bretherton said.

Ipswich State High was behind 10-0 at halftime after a more determined start compared to previous games where they conceded early points that allowed Palm Beach Currumbin and Marsden to surge ahead.

"In a couple of critical phases of the game, we just let ourselves down with a few silly penalties in the first half, killed a bit of momentum,'' he said.

"In the second half again, we got right back in it, started getting closer to what we want to do and then a just couple of little moments there killed our momentum again.''

Winger Vincent Pereira scored Ipswich's only try that was converted by halfback Jake Self.

Round 4 Langer Cup matches resume on July 14 after the school holidays.

Ipswich State High tackles Coombabah next.