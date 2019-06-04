Ipswich's path to excellence

FUN AND FOCUS: Players in the Ipswich State High School Langer Cup rugby league squad concentrate hard or enjoy a laugh, showing the personality in this year's line-up. Ipswich State High play Palm Beach Currumbin in this afternoon's latest match at the North Ipswich Reserve.

IF Ipswich State High overcome the nation's premier schoolboy rugby league team Palm Beach Currumbin this afternoon it will be a crowning achievement for the school's elite Rugby League Excellence program.

Since the program's inception, young men have been helped to reach their potential and moulded into well-rounded athletes and citizens.

In the past five years, a remarkable 22 players have signed NRL contracts, including names like Gold Coast Titan Phillip Sami and Cronulla Shark Ronaldo Mulitalo.

These days it is Ipswich State High which provides the lion's share of players to regional representative teams, with a staggering 79 players appearing for Met West across the under 12, 15 and 18 age groups over the last four years. Two weeks ago, 10 players contested the state titles, nine of which formed the bulk of the Met West squad.

It is all owing to the incredible success of the Excellence program.

Created to offer a pathway for elite rugby league players to develop their skills while still studying, it applies a holistic approach to football underpinned by the values of honesty, modesty and hard work.

Students are instilled with these fundamental tenets through rugby league and they remain committed to them in the classroom and local community.

Encompassing physical preparation, sports science, psychology and nutrition, the program acts as a conduit to impart important like skills.

The results on and off the field have been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

"We can use footy as a tool and teach them reliability and discipline,” physical education teacher and coach Joshua Bretherton said.

"We see some really great results. There are some kids here who might not have made the end of high school without something to cling onto to keep them here.

"We can also use it to give them skills. So when they leave here and transition into work they've got those job-ready skills like being reliable, being in a uniform, being polite and having a work ethic because they don't get away with being lazy here.”

Leadership and humility developed on the footy field is flowing into the schoolyard as players take charge of their peers and lift behavioural and educational standards. Talented students can see an avenue all of the way to the top, and they know they have an opportunity to be well-coached and compete at the highest schoolboy level along the way.

The finished product is driven and capable professionals like Mulitalo who debuted for the Sharks this season.

"He epitomises what we want in kids that come out of here, which is kids that are organised, disciplined, polite and super-competitive,” Bretherton said. "That'll be the thing that means hopefully he has a really long NRL career.”

Honoured to be captaining the firsts, fullback Deijion Leugaimafa said the Excellence program had taught him everything he knows in the five years he has been involved.

"I've loved every moment,” he said.

Facing defending champion PBC, the skipper hopes his troops play with freedom and an unshakeable self-belief.

"It is a big task ahead of us,” he said. "This game means heaps to us. They are the team to beat right now and knocking them off will boost our confidence.”

Game Day

Langer Cup Rd 3: Today (5.30pm) - Ipswich State High v Palm Beach Currumbin at North Ipswich Reserve. The match is being livestreamed at www.qt.com.au

Ipswich High Met West reps: Deijion Leugaimafa, Montell Newman, Elone Taufa, Bill Gase, Waylon Fiaii, Lachlan Williamson, Ilai Tuia, Wyatt So'otaga, Ezekiel Figota, Paea Fe'ao, Valu Lisati, Segisolo Lapana, Riley Morris, Stanley Fiso, Eremiah Babia, Shane Tolova'A, Kaya Cuthers. QSSRL Invitational 13: Watjerra Briggs.