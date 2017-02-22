31°
Ipswich's own foodie heaven in town this weekend

22nd Feb 2017 2:43 PM
Jocelyn Balbarais of Goodna with Samantha, 12, Elijah, 18 months, and Monica, 9, enjoying the Ipswich CBD Food Fair in the Square.
Jocelyn Balbarais of Goodna with Samantha, 12, Elijah, 18 months, and Monica, 9, enjoying the Ipswich CBD Food Fair in the Square. David Nielsen

Ipswich City Square and the Ipswich Mall will come alive this weekend with dozens of food trucks and vendors offering delicious cuisines from all over the globe.

The Ipswich CBD Food Fair in the Square, held on the last Saturday of every month, brings to the city a diverse selection of foodie options from Turkish to tea, sushi to s'mores and every other flavour you can imagine.

With free entry, a DJ spinning tunes all night, free parking and loads of funky places to chill out, the Ipswich CBD Food Fair in the Square is the perfect night out for everyone.

There's even stuff for the kids, including a jumping castle, special kids' seating, an air-conditioned chill out zone and a free colouring in and play area.

For the grown-ups, there's a special bar area with craft beer made by Newstead Brewing Co. Pull up a stool, enjoy the music and soak up the electric atmosphere as you watch the world go by.

Visitors will also be able to grab a voucher sheet, giving great discounts off a great range of drinks, food and sweet treats.

Just download it from the Ipswich City Square Facebook page, bring it along on the night and go into the draw to win a $100 worth of food truck vouchers to enjoy at the March Food Fair.

Visit facebook.com/ipswichcitysquare for more info or to score a voucher sheet!

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  food festival food trucks ipswich city square ipswich mall

