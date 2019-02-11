Ipswich's outstanding club of the year win

West Moreton Auto Club wins CAMS Qld 2018 outstanding Club of the year. Don Power, Dave Cullen and Greg Woodbridge.

West Moreton Auto Club wins CAMS Qld 2018 outstanding Club of the year. Don Power, Dave Cullen and Greg Woodbridge. Cordell Richardson

THE Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club has won the CAMS Queensland outstanding club of the year award for 2018.

President Dave Cullen said the award was dedicated to John Connell who was president for 15 years before passing away in January this year.

Mr Cullen along with long-standing committee member Greg Woodbridge accepted the award on Friday night.

"We were in a room of champions,” Mr Woodbridge said.

Mr Cullen said the award came about because of a grass roots junior program the club had been running.

The program blew the judges away.

"The Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club were the other big winners for the evening, taking home the Outstanding Club Award thanks to its work introducing more than 30 juniors into the sport, as well as almost half of these competing at various race meetings,” CAMS posted online.

The club also ran a motor sport program in conjunction with the Ipswich PCYC's breaking the cycle program and Ipswich Youth Justice, where kids participating in those programs could head out to the dirt track and learn about motor sports.

"Last year we had 32 juniors,” Mr Cullen said.

"The kids made it on the TV show Totally Wild last year.”

On the clay track at Willowbank the juniors get a look into the sport of auto cross and dirt sprints.

The program teaches kids how to drive and control a car in wet conditions as they race against the clock, their objective to get around the track as quickly as they can without spinning out of control.

Mr Cullen said his daughter Chloe had been racing since she was 14.

"My daughter learnt to drive in the program.

"It's giving the kids a start and tuning the older guys up.”

Of the clubs 220 members only about a quarter are Ipswich locals, the rest come here from all over south east Queensland to experience one of the "best dirt tracks in Australia”.

Some of the club's members are famous and include founder of the Holden Precision Driving Team Lloyd Robinson and V8 super car driver Cameron McLean.

While member Brock Paine will be racing in the support group at Bathurst this year.

Mr Cullen said the appeal of the sport was the low entry cost.

"You can start in a car that costs $400 to $500 to set up.”