Ipswich’s Olympic hope focusing on helping next generation

Ipswich and Australian baseballer Andrew Campbell is coaching the Musketeers side this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ipswich and Australian baseballer Andrew Campbell is coaching the Musketeers side this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CLINGING to hopes of representing Australia at next year's Tokyo Olympics, Andrew Campbell could have concentrated on completing his recovery from back problems.

However, that wasn't going to be his only priority when his long-time Ipswich club needed some help.

Campbell is coaching the Musketeers team in this season's Greater Brisbane League (GBL).

Relying on local talent with no overseas imports, the Brisbane Bandits national leaguer and Australian representative was eager to make a contribution on home soil.

"We always knew as a club that the day would come that we had to start developing these kids again and I think COVID helped that along,'' the 2019 City of Ipswich Sportsperson of the Year said.

"That's why I put my hand up.

"Just because it would be a good time to help the young fellas learn a bit more.

"I'm happy to help because I was a 16 year-old once with the A-Graders.''

AIMING HIGH: Ipswich product always strives for success

Ipswich born and bred Campbell appreciated how former top players like Josh Roberts showed the same willingness to assist when he was coming up the Ipswich ranks.

The Musketeers first graders lost their opening games of the new GBL season 12-2 and 6-0 to Coomera Cubs last weekend.

However, Campbell expects his side to work hard and improve during an important development period.

Musketeers host the Redlands Rays in their next GBL games at Tivoli on Fruday night and Sunday.

Ipswich Musketeers coach Andrew Campbell is eager to help the next generation of young regional baseballers. Picture: David Lems

With advice from former premiership-winning players Keith Suthers and Andrew's dad Jon, the Aussie outfielder wants to focus on his coaching goal.

"I've spent the last 10 weeks helping with the Bandits Academy so I was helping under-18 teams anyway,'' the first-time senior men's head coach said.

"I learnt a bit from that.''

He has an excellent opportunity to coach an Ipswich team with the compact Australian Baseball League (ABL) season delayed until January and Australia's final Olympic qualifying chance at the Oceania Championships in March.

"Once the ABL is finished, we'll go straight to Taiwan and finish that tournament and the top two teams from that go to the Olympics,'' he said.

For the next two months at least, Campbell is eager to give back to the Ipswich first division team he has supported and often starred in for many years.

As he goes about his business, Campbell's sister Lyndsey is continuing her work coaching one of the two Musketeers teams playing in this year's GBL women's competition.

Lyndsey played a leading role as player/coach of the Musketeers women's combination that created history last season progressing undefeated through the season.

The Musketeers Red side beat Redlands Rays 16-4 in their opening game. The Musketeers Blue team overpowered Beenleigh 8-5.

The Musketeers Red women play Wests Bulldogs in their next game at Darra on Saturday afternoon.

GAME DAY

GBL: Friday (7pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Redlands Rays at Tivoli.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Rays at Tivoli.

GBL women: Saturday (3.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers Red v Wests Bulldogs at Darra; Ipswich Musketeers Blue bye.