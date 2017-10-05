Ipswich's oldest resident dies aged 108

IPSWICH'S oldest resident has died.

Marjorie Bostock died peacefully six months shy of her 109th birthday.

Marjorie, late of Willowbank, was dearly loved by her children Ron, Mervyn, June, Graham and Keith.

She was a grandmother to 14 children, had 26 great children and five great great grandchildren.

In a notice placed in the QT, Marjorie was described as a someone who celebrated tales and adventures.

"There's not much of this land I haven't put my footsteps on," Marjorie was quoted as saying.

When Marjorie was a child, the Titanic was under construction and Ipswich had only been a city for five years.

When she moved to Ipswich in 1940, the world had already lived through a war and was right in the middle of another one.

Marjorie and her husband Charlie, a RAAF aircraft mechanic, came to Ipswich in the war years and Marjorie bought land at Ebbw Vale.

On her 108th birthday in April, Marjorie told the QT milk was one of the secrets to her longevity, along with an unwavering sense of humour.

"Well I grew up on milk, my mother milked the cows, my father never milked them," she said, in April.

"My mother milked the cows every day of the week, Saturday, Sunday, every day. My mother went out and told me to wait until she had milked the cow so I could have milk to drink. I had milk to drink every day of the week.

"I still have milk every day, absolutely every day."

Marjorie's funeral will be held on Monday, October 9 at 11am, Warill Park Lawn Cemetary, Anderson Day Drive, Willowbank.

Family and friends will gather after the service at Rosewood Hall, Showgrounds Ln at Rosewood.