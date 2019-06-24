Ipswich's newest train station officially announced

Ipswich commuters and residents are being invited to have their say on concept designs for a new East Ipswich train station.

IPSWICH'S newest train station as officially been announced with plans for the demolition and relocation of East Ipswich train station open for public viewing.

The existing station building will be removed, as well as the footbridge.

The existing platform one is set to become a pedestrian link from the Bennet St car park and the existing platform two will be closed.

The new platforms, station building, lifts and footbridge will be built 120m east of the existing footbridge.

The upgrades are part of Queensland Rain and State Government's Station Upgrade Program (SUP) that is focused on providing improvements to train stations to allow all customers to travel safely and easily.

THe project outline includes a new pedestrian footbridge with lift access, fully raise dplatforms, a new station building and entrances on Metron and Coronation streets.

It will also include new wayfinding and platfo m signage, new security cameras, lighting and a bicycle enclosure.

The upgrades are set to cater for projected population growth.

Residents and commuters were invited in May 2019 to review the plans at East Ipswich station to promote the plans.

Jennifer Howard, Member for Ipswich said the local community and commuters invited to share their feedback ahead of detailed design work.

"This project is an important investment for the East Ipswich community and we want to ensure that residents and customers can help shape the proposed designs before we enter the detailed design and construction phases,” she said.

Mark Bailey, Transport and Main Roads Minister outlined the upgrade is part of the State Government's $357 million Station Accessibility Upgrade Program.

"This major project will deliver an entirely new station precinct, with a range of accessibility features including a footbridge with lifts, high level platforms to provide easier access on and off the train, hearing loops and tactile platform edges,” he said.

"The project will also include a new ticket office, accessible toilets and improved security features, such as upgraded lighting and CCTV.” Mr Bailey said.