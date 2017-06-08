Ipswich's newest school officially opens

EXACTLY one year to the day after being told he had been appointed as principal of a new school in Ipswich, Michael West proudly stood in front of his 220 students and special guests to officially declare open Bellbird Park State Secondary College.

Pulling back the curtain to unveil the plaque at their grand opening ceremony was a momentous occasion. It signified for the school its journey of growing from a simple idea five years ago to educating young minds in their new classrooms today.

Mr West has been instrumental in getting the school off to a good start. Last year, he formed a parents' committee where they came up with the school's vision and values.

"I would like to thank the parent community who joined me on the consultation groups from July last year. This dedicated and keen group of parents assisted me with the naming of the school, the development of our colours, logo, uniform and values to name a few,” he said.

"I firmly believe that this community consultation has been one of our secrets to success thus far.”

The school has implemented a staggered approach to their enrolments. On January 23, the first batch of excited and nervous Year 7 students were welcomed - they will be the first class to graduate.

Each year they will then welcome a new year group of high school students, finally having students in grades 7-12 in 2022.

Mr West said the first half of the school year had been an exciting one for him, his teachers and the students.

"We have created a school with a strong sense of belonging and a community where all students are learners, where they will, and have already, experienced success and progress,” Mr West said.

"Our school is full of amazing students who arrive every day ready to learn. Our students are off to an amazing start and their levels of engagement are evidenced in our positive attendance, behaviour and effort data to date.

"We have also collectively shared and experienced many firsts, from our first swimming and cross country carnivals, our first student-led assemblies, our first Harmony Day, our first Anzac Day ceremony, our first report cards and parent teacher interviews, our first customer through the canteen and our first NAPLAN tests.

"Of course that is just a small snippet of the firsts that keep coming every day.”