Constable Adrian Solah was recently contacted by the mother of a 6-year-old girl Amanda who is interested in becoming a police officer when she grows up.
Crime

Ipswich's newest police member dons the blue and white

Navarone Farrell
by
10th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
CONSTABLE Adrian Solah was recently contacted by the mother of a 6-year-old girl Amanda who is interested in becoming a police officer when she grows up.

Amanda and her parents live and run a business in the Ipswich community and police from Ipswich District are always interested in fostering positive relationships within their community.

Being the Adopt-A-Cop for Silkstone State School, Constable Solah through it would be a great opportunity for Amanda given her interest and so he took the time out of his day to meet with Amanda and make her day.

Amanda got to try on a few different types of uniforms and asked questions about becoming a police officer herself.

She enjoyed checking out the police car and putting mum in handcuffs.

As Amanda and her family moved to Australia two years ago from Chile, she was able to teach Constable Solah a few words in Spanish.

Constable Solah said he enjoys having the opportunity to meet and engage with young people who have an interest in policing.

"I always encourage them to follow their dreams,” Constable Solah said.

"I myself have fond memories of meeting with police as a young person and it's great to be able to help the new generations have the same experience.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

