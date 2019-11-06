Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Providence, South Ripley will open an off-leash dog park this weekend, November 9.
Providence, South Ripley will open an off-leash dog park this weekend, November 9. Contributed
News

Ipswich's newest estate now catering to canine residents

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S newest estate will cut the ribbon on a 2500sq m off-leash dog park this weekend.

Providence will roll out the red carpet for canine lovers and critters alike when it hosts the celebration, alongside markets, live music, children's entertainment and food.

The event will take place this Saturday, from 5-7pm while the monthly Ripley Markets will run from 3-8pm at the nearby Splash 'n' Play Park.

One lucky Providence community member will also receive the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open the park, with residents invited to nominate why they or someone they admire deserve to be part of the history-making ceremony.

Located on Harmony Crescent to the north of the Providence Land Sales and Community Centre and the popular Splash 'n' Play Park, the off-leash area features different spaces for small and large dogs, canine agility equipment and a sheltered area where owners can watch over their pets in comfort.

Providence Project Director Michael Khan said the Dogs on Patrol event was the perfect occasion to showcase the South Ripley township's latest addition.

"We know how much so many of our residents love their four-legged friends and we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe and clean environment for them to play, exercise and socialise,” he said.

"We can't wait to celebrate our canine companions and the joy they bring to so many residents' lives.”

Attendees will also be able to collect a Dogs on Patrol dog tag, with free engraving courtesy of Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit.

The opening comes as Ipswich City Council has banned in several 'high conservation areas', including the nearby White Rock-Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

dog park providence south ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step dad's 'shameful' spy camera hidden in dirty laundry

        premium_icon Step dad's 'shameful' spy camera hidden in dirty laundry

        Crime A step dad who filmed his teenage stepdaughter naked in the shower was exposed by her brother, who stumbled across the evidence years later.

        • 6th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Where you can buy your own mountain for $620k

        premium_icon Where you can buy your own mountain for $620k

        News FOR SALE: You can be king (or queen) of your own mountain

        Forced gender quota the ‘greatest waste of money’

        premium_icon Forced gender quota the ‘greatest waste of money’

        News Members of a southeast Queensland board are disappointed by new legislation that...

        Timely warning for parents as kids 'under too much pressure'

        premium_icon Timely warning for parents as kids 'under too much pressure'

        Soccer Top Ipswich coach wants respect for elite standards