Ipswich's newest estate now catering to canine residents

IPSWICH'S newest estate will cut the ribbon on a 2500sq m off-leash dog park this weekend.

Providence will roll out the red carpet for canine lovers and critters alike when it hosts the celebration, alongside markets, live music, children's entertainment and food.

The event will take place this Saturday, from 5-7pm while the monthly Ripley Markets will run from 3-8pm at the nearby Splash 'n' Play Park.

One lucky Providence community member will also receive the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open the park, with residents invited to nominate why they or someone they admire deserve to be part of the history-making ceremony.

Located on Harmony Crescent to the north of the Providence Land Sales and Community Centre and the popular Splash 'n' Play Park, the off-leash area features different spaces for small and large dogs, canine agility equipment and a sheltered area where owners can watch over their pets in comfort.

Providence Project Director Michael Khan said the Dogs on Patrol event was the perfect occasion to showcase the South Ripley township's latest addition.

"We know how much so many of our residents love their four-legged friends and we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe and clean environment for them to play, exercise and socialise,” he said.

"We can't wait to celebrate our canine companions and the joy they bring to so many residents' lives.”

Attendees will also be able to collect a Dogs on Patrol dog tag, with free engraving courtesy of Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit.

The opening comes as Ipswich City Council has banned in several 'high conservation areas', including the nearby White Rock-Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.