NEW BUSINESS: Jef Langford has opened Jett Espresso in Springfield Lakes.
NEW BUSINESS: Jef Langford has opened Jett Espresso in Springfield Lakes.
Ipswich's newest brew opens its doors

3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM
ROASTING coffee has taken Jef Langford all over the world, but his new adventure has just started here in Ipswich.

After owning businesses in Brisbane and Toowoomba, and helping to set up cafes in Darwin, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Los Angeles, Mr Langford chose Springfield Lakes as the location for his new espresso bar.

Mr Langford officially opened the doors to his first Ipswich business, Jett Espresso, on Saturday.

"We roast all our own coffee here," Mr Langford said.

"Terry Mitchell used to roast for me when I had Jetts in Brisbane. He is not with us any longer, but he was the last of the master roasters.

"He worked with us for 18 years. He had the most extraordinary level of experience. I learnt so much from him.

"But that also set us up to be able to buy the best quality beans and have a clearer understanding of roasting."

The kitchen will begin cooking up breakfast and lunch options this weekend.

"The kitchen starts on Saturday, and we bake all our own muffins, banana bread, brownies and things like that," Mr Langford said.

"We will also be making all our own jams in house.

"It won't always be a big menu. It will be a smaller menu changing more frequently.

It's different to what else is around."

He already has plans to create his own dinner menu, which he hopes to roll out in the next few weeks.

Jett Espresso is open seven days a week, from 7am-2pm on weekdays and 7am-3pm on weekends.

It is located at Unit 3/26 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

 

 

"It's nice seeing people out walking and watching the sail boats out on the lake," Mr Langford said.

