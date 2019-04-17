Menu
Justin Beveridge at Ipswich's latest Containers for Change exchange point in Yamanto.
Justin Beveridge at Ipswich's latest Containers for Change exchange point in Yamanto. Navarone Farrell
Environment

Ipswich's new Containers for Change centre open

Navarone Farrell
by
17th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
IPSWICH'S newest, full service Container Exchange centre opened this week and provides environmentally conscious punters with a "full-service" operation.

Owner Jason Beveridge rolled up the shutters on the Yamanto warehouse on Monday and opened up shop on Beveridge Container Recycling.

So far he said the centre has done 30,000 containers already, but he's aiming to build up to that many per day.

"We are aiming for 30,000 units a day plus," he said.

CHECK OUT THE OTHER LOCATIONS HERE

The full-service centre offers a different appeal to TOMRA and some of the other centres, where users can drive in and have an operator count and assess the deposits.

 

Conveyors and operators make it super-simple for recyclers.
Conveyors and operators make it super-simple for recyclers. Navarone Farrell

"TOMRA is what they call a reverse-vending machine, we're what you can an over the counter. We're full service opposed to the self-serve environment," Mr Beveridge said.

"The fundamental differences between us and TOMRA is that we're drive in, so the customer brings their containers within a couple of metres where it's processed (and) we give cash."

Mr Beveridge said because of the staff they are able to assess barcodeless bottles and crushed cans.

IPSWICHIANS ARE DEDICATED RECYCLERS CASHING IN $1.45 MILLION

"People have all these crushed cans because they just stomp them so they don't take up so much space," he said.

"We know if it's got the label off it, we know what it is because we can see it."

Mr Beveridge has a background in control systems engineering and for him, the business seemed like a natural progression.

Visit Mr Beveridge 33 Belar St, Yamanto. The centre will operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.30pm

coex containers for change containers for change ipswich jason beveridge yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

