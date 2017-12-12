Ipswich's new Asian restaurant is fast, fresh and tasty

IF THERE is one thing that Judy Wong loves about the menu she has on offer at FantAsia in Redbank Plains, it's the fact that it is fast, fresh and tasty.

After opening her first store eight years ago, the newest addition at Town Square Redbank Plains is the first to open in Ipswich, and customers are loving the variety on offer.

No longer do you have to argue about where to go for dinner, as FantAsia offers the best dishes from the likes of India, Vietnam, China, Japan and Indonesia.

Iconic dishes like Tokyo Beef (Japan), BBQ Pork (China) and Saigon Lemongrass Chicken (Vietnam) are just a sample of the dishes on offer that are made fresh from scratch, and that includes all sauces and stocks that are made in the FantAsia kitchen, not out of a bottle.

"We chose all these dishes because our background in business has been cooking since 1974. My husband is a wonderful chef and catered for the Singapore armed forces for many years.

Many Asian dishes have a similar taste, but the goal at FantAsia has always been to make each dish unique, and use only the most famous dishes from each country. These are iconic dishes, so there's something for the whole family.

"There's so much diversity and variety in Asian food, and we make everything from scratch.

"Laksa, for example, is so popular, and it all comes down to adding the spices and coconut milk at the right time. Our customers appreciate the love that goes into our food.

If you've never had the food at FantAsia, you should check out the menu and see why it has everyone in Redbank Plains talking.

Plus, don't forget the sharing plates, the fruit cocktails, the tapioca in salted caramel sauce and the most popular item on our dessert menu at Redbank Plains... Nutella gyozas.

"We're so happy with the range of food we have," Judy said. "There's something for everyone in the family and it's always been our goal to offer fresh, tasty food at a value-for-money price.

"We are a family business passionate about food.

"My husband is a chef and my son oversees production, so we always like to make things personal for our customers.

"We want our staff to share our passion, and they do, which we often get comments on.

"Nothing is better than seeing people enjoy our food.

"Asian spices bring out the flavours of pork, beef, chicken and fish. It's what makes FantAsia the perfect choice for the whole family.

"FantAsia is all about service, value and the quality.

"That's what we always aim to keep at high standards."

FantAsia is now open at Town Square Redbank Plains. Drool over the menu at www.fant-asia.com.au