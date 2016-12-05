Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

CRAIG Darren Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Tivoli between August 28 and 31.

The 44-year-old Tivoli man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $2000.

JAMIE Robert Bryce pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on August 23.

The 30-year-old from Marsden was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $800.

BEAU James Clarke pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on July 30. The 28-year-old Bellbird Park man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

ANDREW Phillips pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on October 15.

Phillips, 38, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The East Ipswich man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

JAMES Vincent Reiter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Carole Park on September 27.

Reiter, 32, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The Springfield Lakes man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $800.

LUKE Anthony Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on March 20.

Anderson, 34 from Eagleby, was sentenced to nine months probation and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months.

BERNADETTE Ann Butler pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Brassall on October 15.

Butler, 42 from North Ipswich, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $950.

CAROLYN Dillon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on September 4.

The 36-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

JONATHON Charles Grant pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield Lakes on October 5.

The 35-year-old Springfield Lakes man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $800.

SOFIA Evelina Kemp pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 12.

The 25-year-old Ipswich woman was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit.

Kemp was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

WAYNE Gregory Kennedy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goombungee on September 30.

Kennedy, 32, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The North Booval man was given a two month restricted licence and fined $250.

LOGAN Troy Dempsey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Rosewood on September 25.

The 21-year-old Rosewood man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $500.

JAMES Christopher Dodds pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on September 16.

The 42-year-old was over the over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Dodds, from Newtown, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $600.

HANNAH Michelle Gibbs pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on August 1.

The 34-year-old Redbank Plains woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

AMANDA Lee Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Bundamba on July 6.

The 44-year-old Deception Bay woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

REMA Warua pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Leichhardt on September 24.

Warua, 23 from East Brisbane, was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Warua was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for seven months and fined $700.

CHAD Raymond Byers pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at West Ipswich on September 5.

The 38-year-old Colleyville man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month.