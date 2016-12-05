33°
News

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Emma Clarke
| 5th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

CRAIG Darren Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Tivoli between August 28 and 31.

The 44-year-old Tivoli man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $2000.

JAMIE Robert Bryce pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on August 23.

The 30-year-old from Marsden was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $800.

BEAU James Clarke pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on July 30. The 28-year-old Bellbird Park man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

ANDREW Phillips pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on October 15.

Phillips, 38, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The East Ipswich man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

JAMES Vincent Reiter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Carole Park on September 27.

Reiter, 32, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The Springfield Lakes man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $800.

LUKE Anthony Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on March 20.

Anderson, 34 from Eagleby, was sentenced to nine months probation and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months.

BERNADETTE Ann Butler pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Brassall on October 15.

Butler, 42 from North Ipswich, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $950.

CAROLYN Dillon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on September 4.

The 36-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

JONATHON Charles Grant pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield Lakes on October 5.

The 35-year-old Springfield Lakes man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $800.

SOFIA Evelina Kemp pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 12.

The 25-year-old Ipswich woman was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit.

Kemp was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

WAYNE Gregory Kennedy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goombungee on September 30.

Kennedy, 32, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The North Booval man was given a two month restricted licence and fined $250.

LOGAN Troy Dempsey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Rosewood on September 25.

The 21-year-old Rosewood man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $500.

JAMES Christopher Dodds pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on September 16.

The 42-year-old was over the over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Dodds, from Newtown, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $600.

HANNAH Michelle Gibbs pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on August 1.

The 34-year-old Redbank Plains woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

AMANDA Lee Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Bundamba on July 6.

The 44-year-old Deception Bay woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

REMA Warua pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Leichhardt on September 24.

Warua, 23 from East Brisbane, was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Warua was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for seven months and fined $700.

CHAD Raymond Byers pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at West Ipswich on September 5.

The 38-year-old Colleyville man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drink drivers drug drivers ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Storm text messages sent out after storm

Storm text messages sent out after storm

BRISBANE City Council will review its early storm warning system after it alerted residents to the weekend’s destructive weather after it had passed.

INSIDE STORY: Disused pipeline stops hundreds from building

TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.

THE State must act if Santos won't says Cr Paul Tully.

Former scout leader 'abused position' in child sex offending

Former scouts leader Brock Emil Dittman.

Former scout leader preyed on a young boy for sexual gratification

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man has been fined $2000 in Ipswich Magistrates Court for driving under the influence.

This week's name and shame

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

PHOTOS: Annual Twilight Parade draws hundreds, more events to come

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

KATIE Holmes says stepping behind the camera and directing a movie was "really empowering".

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

INSIDE STORY: Disused pipeline stops hundreds from building

TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.

THE State must act if Santos won't says Cr Paul Tully.

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!