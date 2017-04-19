Ipswich's most 'super charged' suburbs

OUR REGION has more "super charged'' suburbs tipped for future price growth than even the southern property powerhouse, Sydney.

More than 50 suburbs within greater Brisbane and Ipswich have been identified with transaction levels which are rising steadily - which is generally considered a precursor to price growth.

The Sydney metropolitan area only has 39, according to the latest Hotspotting Price Predictor report.

Brassall, Goodna, Redbank Plains and Springfield Lakes are four of the 50 spots which made the list of steadily growing suburbs according to realestate.com.au.

Terry Ryder of Hotspotting said the results showed that Brisbane more broadly would experience property price increases.

"Right now the (local government) areas that have got the most rising steadily suburbs are the cheaper ones, Moreton Bay region up in the north around Caboolture and Logan City in the south, half way between Brisbane and the Gold Coast,'' he said.

South-east Queensland also had two entries in Mr Ryder's top five star growth markets in Australia - Noosa on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane's northside.

Those areas were predicted to deliver strong price growth in the near future.

Mr Ryder said the Sunshine Coast was now the top market in regional Queensland.

"The region's position has strengthened thanks to a revival in the Noosa market,'' he said.

"Noosa Heads and its neighbours have delivered little growth in the past decade but are now rising, with both sales levels and prices increasing.''

Mr Ryder said northern Brisbane had also experienced a revival in sales activity.

"The Brisbane market generally is rising and these northern precincts are leading the way,'' he said.

He said property markets across metropolitan Brisbane had faded a little in mid 2016 but had strengthened since then.

"Our two most recent surveys have revealed notable increases in sales activity, with the number of growth suburbs rising from 29 (in Spring 2016) to 38 (earlier this year) to 54 (in this report).''

Mr Ryder had seen an improvement in all sectors of the Greater Brisbane area, with the exception of the inner-city apartment markets.

"We expect Brisbane to continue this improvement in 2017, boosted by the improving state economy, strengthening population figures and impending major spending on infrastructure projects.''

Steadily rising suburbs include:

Annerley, Ashgrove, Aspley, Arana Hills, Burpengary, Bellmere, Bald Hills, Brassall, Cleveland, Collingwood Park, Calamvale. Carina, Chapel Hill, Chermside West, Clontarf, Crestmead, Everton Hills, Fitzgibbon, Goodna, Greenslopes, Hawthorne, Heathwood, Hillcrest, Jimboomba, Kallangur, Kippa-Ring, Keperra, Kingston, Kuraby, Logan Central, Loganlea, Margate, McDowall, Morayfield, Morningside, Murrumba Downs, North Lakes, Narangba, Norman Park, Ormiston, Paddington, Redbank Plains, Red Hill, Redland Bay, Regents Park, Rochedale South, Springfield Lakes, Sunnybank Hills, The Gap, Thorneside, Victoria Point, Warner, Waterford West, Wavell Heights, Wishart.

-REA