Ipswich's most popular suburb revealed

TOP SPOT: Springfield Lakes has come out on top of the list of popular suburbs. Cordell Richardson

BASED on the number of homes sold in Ipswich, there are two suburbs that lead the pack in popularity, with Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains accounting for 668 house sales between them.

Figures from CoreLogic over a 12-month period show which suburbs remain the most popular, and it is the newer suburbs that make up most of the top ten.

Long-established suburbs such as Goodna, North Ipswich and Bundamba are the most popular of the established Ipswich suburbs, but developments areas such as Camira, Raceview, Brassall, and Augustine Heights continue to expand.

Rudy Grommen from Ray White said the suburb on top had everything you could ask for, and Springfield Lakes remained popular with people who worked in Brisbane or Ipswich, commuting via road or rail.

"You have everything you need in Springfield Lakes, you've got cinemas, shops, schools, medical facilties all right on your doorstop,” Mr Grommen said.

"It's still more of a new suburb and when you look at Springfield which has been long established, it doesn't look as fresh as Springfield Lakes does, and it's just human nature to want something new.

"Most homes in the suburb are under 10 years old, and it's a great buy for investors, with good returns. Plus most of the blocks are smaller.

"With such busy lifestyles today it makes gardens easy to maintain, as people don't have time to spend all weekend in the garden.”

Mr Grommen expected the suburb to continue to be high on the charts for a few years, especially with developments continuing in the area.

"In my experience, the average buyer in Springfield Lakes works in Brisbane and likes the fact the highway is so close. I've been working in the area for over 17 years, and having the railway now makes it even more attractive. It's certainly not at capacity, there's a lot happening in the area.

"The only thing I think it needs it a bike path from Springfield Lakes to Mt Ommaney, but that's just me, I love to ride my bike.”