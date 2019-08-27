Ipswich’s most popular sports volunteer revealed

Rita Langer at the annual Blair State School State of Origin BBQ.

ONE of Ipswich's most popular mums has topped the poll as the city's favourite sporting volunteer.

Rita Langer has served the Ipswich community for nearly 50 years, still being a familiar face wherever she offers her time freely or helps others.

Her many roles including working at the Norths Rugby League Club canteen and the tuckshop at Blair State School, long after her fanatical rugby league sons completed their education and finished played football.

Rita's most famous son Allan, one of Queensland and Australia's most successful halfbacks, has the nearby sporting field named after him, along with the most recent stature in his honour of him at Suncorp Stadium.

But being a wonderful mum, Rita also admires her other Ipswich sons Kevin, Cliff and Neville who also played for the Jets.

Rita remains a generous and caring person, telling the QT she enjoys the company being a volunteer.

She's humble and quietly spoken but clearly gains immense satisfaction contributing to sport as a volunteer.

She turns up to help out whatever the conditions, always with a smile and ready to cook up a treat.

Rita polled 21 percent of the vote on the latest QT sports volunteer poll.

West End Rugby League Club junior president Ian Howells was second, polling 19 per cent of the vote.

Ian was nominated for going "far and beyond'' what is expected in his voluntary roles. He supports the young footballers, helping set up fields and maintaining facilities at home games.

Ian is a passionate club supporter, gaining his reward from seeing young players achieve their goals.

Raceview Soccer Club coach Meg Hammond was the third highest poll getter with 16 per cent.

Meg is a motherly figure to the children in the Raceview Rockets under-10 Purple team in the church soccer competition.

She was nominated for her tremendous commitment to looking after the boys on game day and the many related events in junior sport.

Congratulations to all the volunteers nominated in the special online poll.

Ipswich sport has a wealth of incredible people making a difference.