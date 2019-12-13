Ipswich’s most Insta worthy event opens tonight

The wonder and magic of Christmas will be all around when the switch is flicked tonight on more than 50,000 lights for the opening of Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park.

The highly-anticipated free light display is expected to draw about 20,000 visitors across the 10 nights it is open in the run up to Christmas.

From tonight until December 22, there will be food trucks, Christmas stalls and live entertainment in the park from 6pm, with the gates to Christmas Wonderland open from 7.15-10pm.

This year’s display is bigger and better than last year’s, with Ipswich City Council enlisting the help of an experienced designer to create an immersive experience.

Special consideration was given in this year’s design to the reflective qualities of specific surfaces and highlighting natural features throughout the gardens.

As well as 50,000 lights, other attractions to lookout for this year include 250 origami boats on the gardens’ pond, a giant Instagram worthy ‘noel’ sign, a rainbow tree in a field of light and oversized baubles.

Christmas Wonderland is a smoke-free event with no dogs or food allowed inside Nerima Gardens. People can attend as many nights as they wish. On busy nights some delays may be experienced.

Nerima Gardens is at Goleby Avenue, Queens Park.

Some road closures will be in place for the event, with full details and best locations for parking available at www.christmasinipswich.com.au