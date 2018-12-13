REVEALED: 30-21 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

HERE'S positions 30-21 in Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential list for 2018.

POSITIONS 30-21

30 Pat Boyle

Western Pride Football Club general manager loves the Ipswich region. Pat was invited to play in Ipswich after growing up in Seventeen Mile Rocks and he has lived and breathed regional sport since. The easy-going but professional Boyle has been applauded for his efforts overseeing the success of the Pride. In 2017 the Western Pride won the premiership. Pat is a massive supporter of regional sport including youth development within the western corridor.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle. Cordell Richardson

29 Helen Youngberry

GOODNA Street Life was established in 2015 by a group of dedicated locals hoping to make a difference in our community.

Driven by the hard work and dedication of Helen Youngberry, president of Goodna Street Life, the group sought to establish a local shelter for the homeless and people forced onto the streets.

Goodna Street Life is not affiliated with any other organisation and is wholly run by volunteers, and seeks to provide temporary board and lodging for the homeless, crisis care for those in need and a drop-in respite centre for those living on the streets to access basic amenities and support to help people get back on their feet.

Helen Youngberry from Goodna Street Life has been nominated for a Pride of Australia award. Rob Williams

28 Angela & Boubacar Barry

The Barrys' purchased their first Coffee Club franchise in Ipswich's Riverlink in 2007 and in November 2013 opened their seventh Ipswich franchise also at Riverlink. The Barrys' play an active role in the local community and have supported the Ipswich Basketball and Ipswich Knights. The Barry's are also huge supporters of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and the Leukaemia Foundation Ipswich.

Coffee Club franchisees Boubacar Barry and Angela Holmes-Barry in their new look Brookwater Village Coffee Club. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

27 John Berry

JOHN BERRY is the director of food manufacturer JBS Australia.

As manufacturing is one of the biggest industries in the region, JBS is able to offer employment opportunities to thousands of Ipswich people. It employs about 1,400 people at the Primo Foods site at Wacol and another 2,100 at JBS at Dinmore.

"We employ team members with a diverse range of skills and embody a strong team culture, and recognise that the ability to meet and exceed our goals comes from the people who work within our business," Mr Berry told the QT in November.

JBS Australia is actively working with the state and federal governments on addressing a reduction in regulation, red tape and government costs to support improved international competitiveness for major meat and food processing operations.

JBS Swift director John Berry at the Dinmore abattoir facility. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times David Nielsen

26 Gerard Pender

GERARD Pender is a senior director of one of the largest legal practices in the Ipswich and Springfield area. Gerard has practised as a solicitor in the Ipswich area for almost 40 years firstly as a partner with his father in Pender & Pender and then as a partner and director of Walker Pender Group Pty Ltd.

He has held positions on the management committee of the Ipswich Hospice Care, chairman of the St Edmund's Foundation, treasurer of the Ipswich District Law Association, a past president of the Rotary Club of Ipswich North and Paul Harris Fellow.

Gerard is a patron of Habitat for Humanity and Ipswich Rugby Union Club and has contributed to countless other commitees and boards.

Gerard Pender of Walker Pender Group lawyers. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

25 Bob Sharpless

Civil Engineer Bob Sharpless is the deputy chairman of Greater Springfield City Group and has a 25% stake in the company. Bob and Maha purchased 2860 hectares of land for $7.2 million in the early '90s after their property company in Perth went broke. Bob was also appointed chairman of the Brisbane Lions Football Club in October 2013 before standing down in November 2017 to remove any conflict of interest as the club is planning to move to Springfield.

Bob Sharpless from Springfield Land Corporation. Rob Williams

24 Dr Robert (Bob) McGregor

A medical practitioner specialising in child health, Dr Robert McGregor has made an outstanding contribution to Queensland's community. Bob has devoted nearly four decades to his role as consultant paediatrician at Ipswich Hospital. Many of his current patients are the children or even grandchildren of former patients.

Dr Robert McGregor is named a Queensland finalist for Senior Australian of the Year. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

23 Geraldine MacKenzie

PROFESSOR Geraldine MacKenzie is beginning to make her mark on University of Southern Queensland campuses at Springfield and Ipswich.

Prof MacKenzie took on the role of vice-chancellor in September last year after successful stints in senior positions at Bond and Southern Cross universities.

She is a member of the Queensland Bar Association, American Bar Association and the International Bar.

Prof MacKenzie is committed to maintaining USQ's position as an integral part of the community.

She was a part of the panel that hired former Ipswich City Council CEO Sean Madigan and was again on the recruitment panel to appoint a new Ipswich City Council CEO.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie officially opened the University's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research at USQ Springfield. USQ Photography

22 Bob Ell

Bob, a former carpenter who was born in the Hunter region of NSW, founded Leda Group, a privately-owned property development company in 1976. Amongst his $1.29 billion property empire is Riverlink Shopping Centre. Bob also owns land in North Ipswich near the Workshop Museum that he has earmarked for a $105 million capital investment to build 350 townhouses. This development has been on hold since 2011 due to issues with council regarding the flood line.

Bob Ell

21 Martin Sammut

MARTIN Sammut is a partner in accounting firm Sammut Bulow.

He undertook the significant Top of Town development of the former Big White space and adjoining buildings. Circa 160, Brisbane St, at Ipswich Central was born.

He this year received the Ipswich Business Person of the Year award at the Ipswich City Business Excellence Awards and he has previously won the Young Business Person of the Year.

He has served on the board of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Martin has 40-plus people on the Sammut Bulow team and more that 30,000 clients.